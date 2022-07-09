Top 5 Free Fire Advance Server OB35 features and how to access them

The OB35 Advance Server for Free Fire was recently released, and it comes packed with a plethora of new features for users to explore. Interested individuals have until 14 July to access the specific test server, try out the newly added content, and report any bugs they encounter.

If players want to gain access to the server, they have to download and install the APK onto their devices and enter the Activation Code provided to them by the developers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country must not play it on their devices.

Five most enjoyable features in Free Fire OB35 update’s Advance Server

5) Changed UI

The interface was changed by the developers (Image via Garena)

In the Free Fire OB35 Advance Server, the developers have completely reworked the user interface from top to bottom. Compared to the game’s existing one, the new one has a more visually pleasing appearance.

Various elements, including fonts, icons, and others, have been modified due to the revisions.

4) Game modes

Different game modes in the Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Game modes are the most critical aspect of any title, and Garena has been adding new ones to keep users engaged. Within this server, they have been able to test out three unique ones — Free For All (El Pastelo), Droid Apocalypse (Wasteland), and Coin Clash (Bermuda).

These may arrive in the main game after the update’s launch later this month.

3) New pet – Hoot

Pets have been added in nearly all of the last few versions of the battle royale title. Hoot is the new pet that Garena will introduce in the next patch, and gamers have been able to take a look at it in the Advance Server.

It essentially possesses an ability called “Far-sighted,” which increases the range and duration of scanning items and skills. There’s no cooldown.

2) New weapon – Bizon

The Bizon can deal great damage to enemies (Image via Garena)

SMGs, or submachine guns, are among the weapons that see the greatest use in the game. A new firearm named Bizon of this type is set to be made available, and it is up for testing in the Advance Server.

As per the official description, it will be a powerful SMG with significant damage but low stability.

1) Two mystery characters

Mystery character 1 (Justin Bieber)

The character will be Justin Bieber’s in-game avatar, and it will have the Silent Sentinel ability. With him equipped, users and allies can block damage using EP. Furthermore, the EP deduced from the latter will be added to players.

On the lowest level, allies within 6m can block 7% damage using Ep.

Mystery character 2

The other mystery character possesses an ability called Wall Brawl, and it will be of the active type. Upon activation, players can attack gloo walls and mark their enemies within 5m of them. Penetrating the gloo wall will inflict damage on the targets.

The skill is effective on three gloo walls at the base level and has a cooldown of 55 seconds.

How to play Advance Server and access features

Below are the steps to download and play the Advance Server:

Step 1: Individuals must open any web browser and search for the Free Fire Advance Server’s website.

Step 2: After reaching the required site on their devices, they may use the log-in option they used during the registration procedure.

Download the APK and enjoy accessing the Advance Server(Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers will soon find a ‘Download APK’ option and should click on it to start the download process.

Users can later install the file and input the Activation Code to access the features mentioned above in the Advance Server.

They can read a guide about receiving the Activation Code here.

