Top 5 Free Fire character and pet combinations for beginners (OB33)

Pets have a lot of value in Free Fire. They offer players skills that can help them gain the upper hand in a match. Some offer defensive perks, while others provide offensive bonuses.

Although they are useful in any given situation, certain pets work well in conjunction with other characters. They can improve the player's presence on the battlefield and allow them to exploit overlapping mechanics to win matches.

Note: Sportskeeda does not encourage Indian players to play Free Fire since it is banned in the country. They can opt for the MAX version instead.

These Free Fire pets and characters work well together

5) Jota + Panda

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, allows the character to heal during combat. Every shot fired heals him by a small percentage, and a large portion of HP is recovered if the opponent's character is killed. Players can use this strategy to heal in battle as and when needed.

Although this is already powerful enough, it can be made stronger by using Detective Panda. His skill, Panda's Blessings, grants the user HP upon securing a kill. Since neither of these perks has a cooldown time, they can be used liberally in combat.

4) Nairi + Robo

Gloo walls play a vital role in Free Fire at every stage of a match. They can be used offensively and defensively if needed. Nairi's ability, Ice Iron, improves the defensive capabilities of the gloo wall. This allows them to recover durability when damaged.

This can further be improved by using Robo's skill, Wall Enforcement. It provides a shield on top of the gloo wall, making it more durable in combat. Although both these perks combined cannot stop Skyler's ability, they can be used to establish a defensive location.

3) K + Agent Hop

K's Master Of All ability requires EP to function. Without it, he will be left to fend for himself. Thankfully, his ability provides much of the EP needed throughout the match. But given how often fights can break out, there's always a need for more EP.

This is where Agent Hop's ability, Bouncing Bonus, comes into play. Every time a safe zone shrinks, K will receive some EP. This will continue until the match ends. This secondary source of EP will provide a lot of value during the end zone.

2) A124 + Rockie

Following the OB33 update, A124 has become a powerful in-game character. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, can be used to shut down an entire team in combat. However, it suffers from a long cooldown duration.

This is where Rockie's skill, Stay Chill, comes into the picture. It decreases the cooldown time, which allows the character to use their ability more frequently.

1) DJ Alok + Night Panther

DJ Alok is a full-blown support character in Free Fire. Although he can be used aggressively, he's best kept behind the lines to support the team. His ability, Drop The Beat, can be used to keep the squad alive.

However, as a supporting character, it also falls on him to provide for the team in the form of supplies. With limited inventory space, this will become difficult. Thankfully, with the help of Night Panther's skill, Weight Training, DJ Alok will be able to carry more items for the squad.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish