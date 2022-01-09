Top 5 Free Fire characters for Factory Challenge in 2022

Many Free Fire players will be aware about the unique Factory Challenge, also known as the Factory Roof Challenge.

It is a one-of-a-kind, custom-room mode invented by Free Fire YouTubers, in which individuals must descend to the top of the "Factory," one of the most famous locations on the Bermuda map. Upon doing so, they then have to battle it out against others using only their fists.

To obtain an upper hand over their opponents and perform better, players must choose optimium characters for the Factory Challenge. Here are some of the finest ones that players should opt for.

Top 5 characters that will make a huge difference in Free Fire's Factory Challenge (2022)

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri's 'Healing Heartbeat' leads to the creation of a healing zone that is 3.5 meters in diameter. Inside that, users and teammates can recover 3 HP/s, and when downed, they can also self-recover to get up. The zone lasts for 10 seconds, after which the players have to wait 85 seconds for the cooldown to end.

At the ability's max level, its duration will be increased to 15 seconds and its cooldown will be reduced to 60 seconds. By using this ability, players will be able to recover health, which is crucial for any type of match in Free Fire, as it will increase chances of survival.

4) Joseph

Ability: Nutty Movement

Joseph's ability in Free Fire - Nutty Movement - increases players' moving and sprinting speed by 10% when an enemy hits them. The same will rise to 20% when the character gets upgraded to level 6 in the game.

Having Joseph with them will aid them in rushing or escaping foes while they are on top of the Factory location's roof. Additionally, it will also help players make an impact with aggressive gameplay.

3) K

Ability: Master of All

K increases max EP by 50 and has two distinct modes in his 'Master of All' ability:

Jiu-jitsu: Increases the EP conversion rate of players by 500%. Psychology: Restores 3 EPs for users every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

There's a 3-second cooldown on the mode-switch, and if the character is leveled up to its peak, only the 'Psychology' mode will be affected. It will then replenish 3 EP every second, up to 250 EP.

Using K, gamers can quickly gain health in Free Fire, which will allow players to last longer despite being subjected to more damage.

2) DJ Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

DJ Alok comes in at number two on this list, and his ability offers gamers a 10% boost in movement speed and creates an aura of 5m-radius that heals 5 HP for 5 seconds.

Upon reaching the maximum level in Free Fire, the duration of 'Drop the Beat' surges to 10 seconds, and the movement speed is increased by 15%. This provides the users with a healing source, along with an enhancement of their overall agility.

1) Kla

Ability: Muay Thai

Due to his 'Muay Thai' ability, Kla is widely regarded as the best character possible in the Factory Challenge. The unique skill increases fist damage by 100% at the initial level, which can aid the users immensely in Free Fire.

The fist damage rises by 400% upon reaching the highest level, enabling gamers to demolish their opponents in a few punches. Since the challenge involves exclusive use of melee, Kla is the most crucial character that players should opt for.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan