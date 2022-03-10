Top 5 Free Fire MAX gloo wall tips and tricks to surprise opponents

Gloo walls are by far the most versatile utility items in Free Fire MAX. They can be used in numerous ways during combat to gain an edge against opponents. However, aside from simply placing them to block damage, there are a few neat tricks that players can learn as well.

These tricks may not improve the odds of winning, but they will definitely help players improve their odds of survival in-game. With a bit of practice and luck, these tricks will leave enemies confused and they will be unable to mount an effective counter.

Top 5 tips in Free Fire MAX to win fights using gloo walls

5) Double gloo wall to block grenades

When an enemy uses Alvaro in Free Fire MAX, they rely heavily on explosive damage. Such being the case, there is a high chance that they'll use grenades in combat. Given the AoE of the utility item, dodging the explosion is not always feasible.

Thankfully, players can still block the damage by using gloo walls. While one gloo wall may be enough to stop the blast, opponents can still fire at it and destroy it - leaving the player vulnerable. To avoid this, a second gloo wall can be placed behind the first one. If the first gloo wall breaks, the second will stand firm.

4) Using gloo walls to trap opponents

Gloo walls have a considerable amount of hit points in Free Fire MAX. This makes them very durable in combat and tough to break. Depending on the weapon being used, several rounds of ammo will be needed before it finally gives in.

Given how durable the gloo wall is, players can use it to trap opponents in combat. When the enemy is backed up into the corner, a well-placed gloo wall can trap them in place. Once trapped, the user can decide what to do next.

3) Gloo wall stack to block high-ground advantage

Using natural high ground in Free Fire MAX has numerous benefits. The line of sight increases, shooting angles are better, and taking return fire will deal little-to-no damage. This makes approaching or rushing those on high-ground next to impossible at times.

An easy way to bypass this problem is by using two gloo walls instead of one. By simply stacking two gloo walls, the superior shooting angle and line of sight of the enemy is rendered useless. They will be unable to attack the user effectively and may retreat out of fear of being counter-attacked.

2) Use gloo walls to confuse opponents

When engaged in close-range combat in Free Fire MAX, gloo walls are often used to block incoming attacks. This is a life-saver when opponents are using shotguns. However, there is another way in which gloo walls can be used as well.

Rather than trying to out-gun opponents, players can out-play them. By placing multiple gloo walls, the user can confuse their opponents and eventually trap them. As soon as they break out of the gloo wall, players can open fire to secure an easy kill.

1) 'Back Run Gloo Wall' trick to retreat without taking damage

Often during combat in Free Fire MAX, things don't go according to plan. Players will be forced to retreat to fight another day. In these scenarios, most players try to fall back to cover by running in the open. This mistake may end up costing them dearly.

Opponents are liable to open fire and get a free kill on the fleeing player. To stop this from happening. Players can learn a simple trick called - Back Run Gloo Wall. While running, players can place gloo walls to protect them from behind. Additionally, these gloo walls also break the line of sight, making it hard for the enemy to shoot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan