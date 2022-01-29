Top 5 passive Free Fire character abilities as good as active ones

The general consensus in Free Fire is that characters with active abilities are stronger. While this may be true in certain situations, passive abilities are just as good.

If used correctly and in conjunction with a specific playstyle or other abilities, they shine bright. Skilled or seasoned players will be able to dominate matches with ease.

These five characters have amazing passive abilities in Free Fire

5) Jota - Sustained Raids

Instead of using Dimitri or DJ Alok to heal in battle, aggressive players can use Jota. His ability is overpowered and allows them to regain HP by shooting enemies.

Every time an opponent is hit, users recover a small percentage of HP. If the opponent has been downed or eliminated, they will get 12% HP immediately.

4) Maro - Falcon Fervor

Dealing damage to opponents over long-range is an art. Gamers need to be precise with their shots and fire with the utmost accuracy. Using Maro's ability can significantly help during combat for those who have mastered this skill.

With the increase in distance from the target, users will deal extra damage, scaling to 25% bonus damage in total. Another 3.5% of additional damage is dealt if the enemy is marked.

3) Nairi - Ice Iron

Gloo walls play a vital role in Free Fire. Unfortunately, characters like Skyler and Xayne can destroy them with ease. While there's no effective way to stop Skyler's ability, players can slow down Xayne's attack on gloo walls.

Using Nairi's Ice Iron ability, they can help their gloo walls gain durability during combat. This will help it stay up for longer and keep those behind it safe.

2) Luqueta - Hat Trick

The outcome of most 1v1 fights in Free Fire is decided by those who have the most HP left. This being the case, having a bit extra health is always good. Now, while Xayne's ability grants extra HP temporarily, Luqueta can earn bonus HP permanently.

Every time the character secures an elimination, players gain additional HP. This scales to a maximum of 50 HP extra, raising the user's HP bar to 250 during matches.

1) Rafael - Dead Silent

Staying true to his profession as a gun for hire, Rafael brings his expertise in firearms to Free Fire. When using snipers and marksman rifles, gamers instantly gain a silencing effect without attaching a silencer to the weapon.

In addition to masking the sound of gunfire, enemies that have been hit and downed lose HP 45% faster. This bleed-out effect makes it harder for opponents to revive their teammates in battle.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

