Top 5 practically useless Free Fire character abilities after OB32 update

There are several characters to choose from in Free Fire. Some focus on improving the user's durability during the match, while others center around increasing the damage output.

However, a few characters on the roster can be quite ineffective. While they have logical abilities, they are situational and provide no real benefits to the user during a match.

Five Free Fire characters whose abilities are better left unused

5) Wukong

According to mythology, Wukong is a legendary mythical figure. He possesses great strength and can shape-shift into various animals and other objects. Sadly, his ability in Free Fire, called Camouflage, transforms him into a slow-moving bush.

Once in bush form, users get a 20% reduction in movement speed, lasting for 15 seconds. It resets when the user takes down an enemy. Since players in bush form can still be spotted and fired upon, the ability is best used in areas with a lot of foliage.

4) Leon

Leon is a high-performance character in Free Fire who is always ready to go. His ability, called Buzzer beater, enables the user to recover 30 HP after surviving in combat.

Sadly, while this ability sounds amazing, it offers little to no advantage on the battlefield. Users are better off with Jota's Sustained Raids ability to heal while fighting.

3) Chrono

Chrono was once the apex predator in Free Fire. Going up against him was a death sentence. Sadly, he was badly nerfed in the OB31 update. His ability, called Time Turner, now creates an impenetrable shield, and players can no longer fire at opponents on the outside.

The shield can absorb 800 damage and lasts for six seconds, after which it has a cooldown period of 120 seconds. While the ability has selective uses in-game, it is seldom useful during combat.

2) Misha

Misha's love for speed is directly reflected in her ability, called Afterburner. When the user is driving a vehicle, its speed is increased by 20%. Additionally, the damage taken from all sources is reduced by 30%.

While this ability sounds great in theory, it has no practical use. Most cars in-game are already fast enough and offer decent protection to players. The only reason a user would choose this ability is if they are planning to drive about for the entire duration of the match.

1) Ford

Ford's ability in the game is called Iron Will, but most players do not use it in-game. The skill reduces the damage taken by the user's character when outside the safe zone by 24%.

This, in theory, would allow the user to move about in the safe zone without sustaining much damage. However, the question to be asked here is - why would a player want to stay outside the safe zone?

While Ford’s ability can be used in emergency situations to run away from opponents, it is still situational.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Saman