Top 5 reasons why gloo walls are better than Chrono's force field in Free Fire

Throughout the timeline in Free Fire, Chrono has remained a crowd favorite. His ability was second to none, and defeating him in combat was a task reserved for the most skilled of players.

However, ever since the OB31 update, Chrono has been debuffed and severely handicapped in combat. The situation is so dire that even gloo walls function better than his once overpowered ability.

Here's why gloo walls are better than Chrono's force field in Free Fire

5) No cooldown time

The biggest drawback of Chrono's force field in Free Fire is the cooldown time. Users have to wait 200 seconds before using it once again at level one. Although the time does reduce at the max level, it's still disadvantageous in most scenarios.

In the case of gloo walls, they have no cooldown time, meaning gamers can keep using them at will. This freedom translates well during a fight, as they will be in complete control during all aspects of combat.

4) Can be buffed to improve durability

Despite its advantages, Chrono's force field is not that powerful compared to gloo walls. While the shield does have 800 hit points to spare, gloo walls can be buffed to perform better.

For instance, players using Nairi can heal their gloo walls by 20% of its current durability every second. They can also use Robo to buff up the gloo wall with a shield, making it harder to destroy.

Given they don't disappear after a few seconds, gloo walls are far more helpful than Chrono's force field.

3) Obtained for free

To use Chrono and his ability, gamers have to spend 599 diamonds. Before the rework, the price was justified, given how his powers worked. However, after the OB31 update, it makes no sense.

Gloo walls, on the other hand, can be obtained for free without having to spend any diamonds. This means that anyone can use them in the game as long as they can find them.

2) Lasts until destroyed

Arguably the best part of using gloo walls is that they can last until enemies destroy them. Given their HP pool, obliterating one is easier said than done unless specialized characters such as Skyler, Xayne, or Nairi are used.

Chrono's force field, on the other hand, will only help users for 4-6 seconds, depending on the level. Despite being powerful, this ability becomes redundant due to the short usage time.

1) Overall utility

In Free Fire, the overall utility of gloo walls is much higher than Chrono's Force Field. Although the latter can be used for short-term defensive purposes, the time it stays active is not nearly enough.

Gloo walls, on the other hand, can be used in numerous ways aside from simple defense. They can be used to trap opponents in corners, climb buildings, and even stop vehicles in their tracks.

