Two Side Gamers' Free Fire MAX ID, stats, monthly income, and more

When it comes to Free Fire YouTube channels, the Indian audience has widely followed Two Side Gamers. The channel is managed by Jash Dhoka and Ritik Jain instead of a single individual like most other channels, and it has attracted more than 11.6 million subscribers.

They also run two separate individual channels for the vlogs, Ritik Jain Vlogs (635k subscribers) and Jash Dhoka Vlogs (1.71 million subscribers). The channel’s Instagram handle has also acquired more than 1.3 million subscribers.

TSG Ritiks’ Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352. The YouTuber maintains the following stats in the game:

BR-Career stats

Here are TSG Ritik's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

The Indian YouTuber has played 945 solo matches and finished the first 69 times to acquire a win rate of 7.45%. He has registered 2031 eliminations which contribute towards a K/D ratio of 2.32.

TSG Ritik has made it to 2377 duo games and attained first place 260 times, resulting in a win rate of 10.93%. He has notched 4544 frags to his profile, which works to a K/D ratio of 2.15.

Finally, he has been a part of 12815 squad games and has bettered the opposition 2374 times, translating to a win rate of 18.53%. He has defeated 28957 opponents, securing a K/D ratio of 2.77.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID is 123643969. His stats within the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Here are TSG Jash's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Jash has played 1390 solo matches and remained unbeaten 115 times, corresponding to a win rate of 8.27%. With 3183 eliminations to his profile, the Indian star has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.50.

The YouTuber has featured in 2538 duo encounters and clinched 258 to acquire a win rate of 10.16%. TSG Jash has registered 5023 kills, contributing towards a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Finally, TSG Jash has acquired 1692 Booyahs in 7159 to notch a win rate of 23.69%. He has taken down 17081 opponents, adding to a K/D ratio of 3.12.

Note: The players’ stats were recorded when writing the article. This is subject to change as the content creators continue to play the battle royale title.

Guild

Both of them are a part of the TSG-ESPORTSZ guild in the game (Image via Garena)

They are both part of the TSG-Esportz guild in Free Fire MAX, whose ID is 61836290 and is led by TSG-Ritik.

Monthly YouTube income

Social Blade mentions the following earnings from the primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates Two Side Gamers’ monthly income to range from $6.8K and $108.4K. The channel’s monthly income is expected to be in the range of $81.3K and $1.3M.

YouTube channel

The duo of Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka started in late 2019 and have overall posted 1800 plus videos. These have resulted in a massive 2.033 billion views besides an enormous following across various platforms.

The channel already surpassed 2 million subscribers at the start of 2020, and this number exceeded 10 million subscribers earlier this year. The duo have acquired more than 11.6 million subscribers already.

According to Social Blade, the channel has gained more than 200k subscribers alongside 27.108 million views over the last 30 days.

