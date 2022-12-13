What is Asif Gamer Live's Free Fire ID? Stats, guild, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

One of the up-and-coming gaming content creators from India is Asif Raza, well-known in the Free Fire community under the aliases Asif Gamer and Asif Gamer Live. He regularly streams the popular battle royale title on his channel while also frequently posting videos.

His primary channel currently holds up a great subscriber count of 161 thousand. Meanwhile, the content creator’s cumulative view count has surpassed the mark of 22 million. He has over 1000 followers on his Instagram handle.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the nation should avoid playing the game on their devices. Asif Gamer Live’s stats and images used below were taken from Free Fire MAX, which wasn’t among the suspended applications.

Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire ID and stats

Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire ID is 1090206028, and his ID level is 76. The stats maintained by the content creator inside the battle royale title are:

BR Career

Asif Gamer Live's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Asif Gamer Live has played 1390 solo games, winning 114 for a win rate of 8.20%. He has notched up 2969 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.33.

The content creator has also participated in 4658 duo matches and has 476 Booyahs, corresponding to a win percentage of 10.21%. With 10650 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Finally, the player has featured in 2974 squad matches and has 532 victories, leading to a win ratio of 17.88%. He has racked up 8855 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.63.

BR Ranked

Asif Gamer Live's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the ongoing ranked season, Asif Gamer Live has not made any appearances in any of the three game types – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Asif Gamer Live's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of Clash Squad mode, Asif Gamer Live has played 17519 games and has 10219 wins for a win rate of 58.33%. He has registered 70285 kills for a KDA of 1.77.

Note: Asif Gamer Live’s Free Fire stats were recorded on 13 December 2022. They are subject to change if the content creator plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Asif Gamer Live’s guild and rank

Asif Gamer Live's guild (Image via Garena)

Asif Gamer Live’s guild in Free Fire is “AGL ★ ARMY,” and the Guild ID of the same is 3021881357. He is ranked Gold II in the Battle Royale mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Grandmaster.

Asif Gamer Live’s YouTube earnings

Here are details regarding Asif Gamer Live's income (Image via Social Blade)

Asif Gamer Live’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $1.2K and $18.7K. Meanwhile, his yearly income ranges from $14K to $224.7K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Asif Gamer Live started his journey as a content creator earlier this year, with his oldest live stream dating back to January 2022. He currently has 468 uploads on his YouTube channel, of which the highest-viewed video is a YouTube Short possessing more than 733 thousand views.

As per Social Blade, Asif Gamer Live has acquired 28 thousand subscribers over the preceding 30 days. His total view count has also increased by 4.681 million in the last 30 days. Asif Raza also runs another channel named “Asif Raza Vlogs.” It currently has 5.16 thousand subscribers and a view count of more than 118 thousand.

