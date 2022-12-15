What is Badge 99's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Among the most famous personalities to emerge from the Indian Free Fire community is Bharat, better known as Badge 99. Many fans look up to him for his outstanding skills and aim, and he frequently uploads content related to the gameplay aspect.

The YouTuber is presently on his path to reach 10 million subscribers, with a current total of 9.2 million. Meanwhile, his cumulative number of views on the platform exceeds the mark of 1.2 billion.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players belonging to the nation must avoid playing the battle royale title on their devices. Badge 99’s stats and images used below were taken from FF MAX, which wasn’t banned and can still be enjoyed.

What are Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081, and the level of his ID is 71. He is ranked Bronze I in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad.

The following are the stats maintained by the popular content creator as of today, December 15, 2022:

BR Career

Badge 99's BR Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 1151 solo games in Free Fire and has come out on top on 84 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 7.29%. He has registered 2848 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The YouTuber has also made 2010 appearances in the duo mode and has garnered 187 Booyahs, coming down to a win percentage of 9.30%. With 4350 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.39.

Looking at squad matches, Bharat has bettered his foes in 1534 of the 8906 participations, holding up a win ratio of 17.22%. There are 24734 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.36.

BR Ranked

Badge 99's has not played any ranked games (Image via Garena)

Speaking about Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season, Badge 99 is yet to play a ranked game in all three game types – solo, duo, and squad.

CS Career

Badge 99's CS Career stats in the game (Image via Garena)

Within the Clash Squad, Badge 99 has played 2232 games, and his side has won 1364, giving way to a win rate of 61.11%. He has gathered 11805 kills, maintaining a KDA of 2.29.

Note: Badge 99’s Free Fire stats were recorded at the time of writing this particular article. They can change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Badge 99’s monthly income

Details on Badge 99's monthly income and earnings (Image via Social Blade)

The Social Blade website mentions that Badge 99’s monthly YouTube income is $2.7K to $43K. On the other hand, the content creator’s yearly earnings from the channel are projected to be between $32.3K and $516.3K.

YouTube channel

Bharat has regularly uploaded content centered around Free Fire on the Badge 99 YouTube channel. He currently has 549 uploads to his name, with the most-viewed video from December 2020, with 26.9 million views.

As per Social Blade, Badge 99 has gained 50 thousand subscribers over the previous 30 days. In the meantime, his view count has also increased by 10.757 million in the same period.

He also has a second channel – Badge99 Live, with 1.56 million subscribers. However, he hasn’t uploaded any content to it for quite some time.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes