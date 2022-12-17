What is NG Abhishek's Free Fire ID? Stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more

Abhishek Rathi Gujjar is an up-and-coming YouTuber in the Indian Free Fire community who is better known by his alias, NG Abhishek. He is a member of the NG E-SPORTS guild, which is an extremely popular guild led by Nonstop Gaming.

NG Abhishek regularly posts gameplay-based videos, and his channel currently has a subscriber count of 133K. His cumulative view count has crossed the mark of 30 million. He also has over 2.8K followers on Instagram.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid downloading the game on their devices. NG Abhishek’s stats and images below were taken from FF MAX, which wasn’t suspended.

NG Abhishek’s Free Fire ID, guild, rank, and stats

NG Abhishek’s Free Fire ID is 655069895. As mentioned above, he is a part of the NG E-SPORTS guild, whose Guild ID is 65863865.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Gold II in the Battle Royale mode and Platinum II in the Clash Squad mode. The stats maintained by him as of today (17 December 2022) are mentioned below:

BR Career

NG Abhishek's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

NG Abhishek has played 3480 solo games and has 81 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 2.32%. He has registered 4301 kills and 1065 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.27 and a headshot percentage of 24.76%.

The player has also participated in 1841 duo matches and has secured 117 victories, giving way to a win rate of 6.35%. He has 2734 kills and 675 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.59 and a headshot percentage of 24.69%.

NG Abhishek has featured in 2680 squad matches and has secured 357 victories, converting to a win rate of 13.32%. With 4772 kills and 1276 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.05 and a headshot percentage of 26.74%.

BR Ranked

NG Abhishek's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

NG Abhishek has played five squad games in Free Fire’s ongoing ranked season but has failed to get a win. He has six kills and two headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.20 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played ranked solo or duo games.

Note: NG Abhishek’s Free Fire stats were recorded while writing the article. They will change as he plays more games in the battle royale title.

NG Abhishek’s YouTube earnings

NG Abhishek's income from YouTube (Image via Social Blade)

NG Abhishek’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $370 - $5.9K. The YouTuber’s yearly income from the channel ranges from $4.4K to $71.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

NG Abhishek has been regularly creating content around Free Fire for around two years, with his oldest video dating back to January 2021. He currently has 315 uploads, and the most-watched video has 1.4 million views.

As per Social Blade, NG Abhishek has acquired a total of 4K subscribers in the last 30 days. His total view count has increased by 1.482 million in the same time period.

He also has another channel named ABHISHEK IS LIVE with 910 subscribers. He hasn’t uploaded any content on the same for the past few years.

