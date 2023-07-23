When will Free Fire OB41 Advance Server end? List of features and more details

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server commenced recently, with players actively engaging in the same to try out the new features. It has plenty of content in store, including the Suzy character, UI changes, and ability reworks. Alongside these features, other alterations will be made and infused into the game's next OB41 update.

The OB41 Advance Server will remain active for a few more weeks. Players who get the Activation Code can download it onto their devices using the APK file. The server’s end date, features, and other details are provided in the section below.

What is the end date of the Free Fire OB41 Advance Server?

This is the official timeline that Garena has posted on the Advance Server website (Image via Garena)

Like all previous Free Fire Advance Servers, Garena has set a timeline on the dedicated Advance Server website. The OB41 Advance Server commenced on July 21, 2023, and will remain active for players until August 7, 2023. Consequently, they can try features, report bugs, and stand a chance to win diamonds by playing the particular test server.

Once the Advance Server ends, all the progress players make will be deleted and not carried over to the global client. After the closure, they will encounter an error message on their screens saying the server is closed.

What are the features of the OB41 Advance Server?

Free Fire OB41 Advance Server has many features for players to test. Listed below are the key ones that can be found:

UI changes in the profile section and store section

A new Suzy character with a unique Money Mark ability

Ability reworks of Antonio, Nairi, Shani, and Shirou

Updated target range with better targets to practice

Reworked Peak location on Bermuda map with new buildings and other things

Players can click on this link to read about the features of the OB41 Advance Server in detail.

How to download OB41 Advance Server

The server can be downloaded using the APK file (Image via Garena)

Like every Free Fire Advance Server, the OB41 iteration is only available for Android. Players can download it using the APK file on the official website. The APK is around 1 GB, so one should ensure sufficient storage space on their mobile devices to complete the download and installation procedure.

It should be noted that everyone will be able to download the server but won’t be eligible to play it unless they receive the Activation Code. Those who didn’t receive it can find a list of codes by visiting this link.

Disclaimer: Due to the ban on Free Fire in India, players in the country should not play the game or download it on their mobile devices. However, they can play the MAX variant, which is not banned.

