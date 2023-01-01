Who is Raistar? His Free Fire ID, stats, monthly income, and more

The Indian Free Fire community has produced a number of notable players, with one of the most prominent being Raistar. The popular content creator is recognized for his gameplay-related content and has managed to amass an enormous fanbase due to his incredible skills.

At the moment, Raistar has 7.09 million subscribers on his primary channel, and his videos have been viewed more than 169 million times. However, he hasn’t been too active on the same. Nevertheless, he has been consistently posting content on his other channel, Rai Live.

What is Raistar’s Free Fire ID?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250, and his ID level in the battle royale title is 76. As of today, his stats are as follows:

BR Career

These are Raistar's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Raistar has played 3551 solo games in Free Fire and has notched 401 wins, converting to a win rate of 11.29%. With 10778 kills and 4688 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 43.50%.

Within the duo matches, the content creator has made 4502 participations and has 707 Booyahs, resulting in a win percentage of 15.70%. He has 14388 kills and 5268 headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.79 and a headshot rate of 36.61%.

The YouTuber has also competed in 16532 squad games and has 2760 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 16.69%. He has bagged 54411 kills with 26071 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.95 and a headshot percentage of 47.91%.

BR Ranked

These are Raistar's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing ranked season, Raistar played one squad match but failed to win it. He secured two kills with two headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.00 and a headshot rate of 100.00%.

CS Career

These are Raistar's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Looking at the Clash Squad mode, Raistar has played 4269 squad matches and has 2175 victories, which comes down to a win rate of 50.95%. At a KDA of 1.78 and a headshot percentage of 70.07%, he has 32414 kills and 22713 headshots.

Note: The player’s Free Fire stats were recorded when writing the article. They are subject to change as Raistar plays more matches.

Raistar’s guild and rank

Raistar's guild (Image via Garena)

Raistar is a part of the RAI BROTHERS guild in the battle royale title, with the Guild ID being 61575940. He is currently placed Bronze I in BR-Ranked and Bronze II in CS-Ranked.

Raistar’s monthly income

Here are details about Raistar's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Raistar’s monthly income from his main channel is between $181 and $2.9K. On the other hand, his projected yearly earnings range from $2.2K to $34.8K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Raistar uploads Free Fire-based gameplay content every now and then. He currently has 35 uploads on his channel, of which the most-watched one has received 15 million views.

According to the Social Blade website, Raistar has acquired 30 thousand subscribers in the past 30 days. In the meantime, his view count has risen by 724 thousand in the same span.

In addition to his main channel, the popular personality has two more channels on the platform – Rai Live and Rai Plays. The former has 2.68 million subscribers, while the latter boasts 166 thousand.

