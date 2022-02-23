Xayne vs Wolfrahh vs Skyler: Which Free Fire MAX character is better for Clash Squad? (February 2022)

When it comes to fast-paced action in Free Fire MAX, the Clash Squad mode has no equal in-game. It features several rounds that last a little over a minute each. Players must fight each other in a limited amount of space to gain supremacy.

In this mode, a player's skill will be tested to their limits. However, to truly excel during the match, a good character must be used. Three such characters are Xayne, Wolfrahh, and Skyler. They are well suited to most situations in-game. However, only one of them is the best in Clash Squad mode.

Breaking down Xayne, Wolfrahh, and Skyler in Free Fire MAX: Abilities and combat usage

Xayne's ability

Xayne's ability, Xtreme Encounter, empowers the user and allows them to deal 130% extra damage to gloo walls and shields. An extra 80 HP will also be gained once the ability is activated. It lasts for 15 seconds and takes 100 seconds to cool down.

Xayne in combat

Xayne is good for rushing opponents and breaking down their defenses. This clears the way for other teammates to press the attack and overwhelm their opponents.

Wolfrahh's ability

Wolfrahh's ability in Free Fire MAX allows the user to become stronger by attaining more kills or viewers. When maxed out, the user will deal 20% extra damage to an enemy's limbs and sustain 30% less damage from headshots.

Wolfrahh in combat

Although Wolfrahh is better suited for 1v4 matches in the BR mode, players can indeed utilize his abilities in Clash Squad. However, the team must ensure that the player gets more kills to increase the efficiency of his ability.

Skyler's ability

Skyler's ability, Riptide Rhythm, enables the user to destroy gloo walls with ease. When activated, a sonic wave moves forward and destroys up to five gloo walls in its path. Once used, the ability takes 40 seconds to cool down. The character can also regenerate health by placing gloo walls.

Skyler in combat

Given Skyler's ability in Free Fire MAX, players can use him to fulfill numerous roles in combat. However, his main job in a gunfight is to destroy the enemy's gloo walls and allow the rest of the squad to press the attack.

Verdict

Considering how short each round lasts in Squad Clash mode, Skyler is the best pick for players. His ability has a very low cooldown time, which in theory would allow players to use it twice in a round.

Furthermore, with the ability to self-heal, players will be able to hold their own in combat situations. This makes the character very powerful in a 1v1 situation, giving them an edge in the fight.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

