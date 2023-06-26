Ziya Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Shaikh Zaid Abusaad, aka Ziya Gaming, is among the several Indian content creators who have made a name for themselves by posting videos related to Free Fire. In recent years, he has consistently posted engaging YouTube Shorts, which have been vital for his growth. As of now, he is close to acquiring four million subscribers, with the current number standing at 3.99 million.

In the meantime, the view count of the YouTuber has surpassed the 533 million mark. He also has more than 3.8k followers on his Instagram handle.

Disclaimer: Free Fire has been banned in India, and players from the country are advised against playing the game on their devices. They can, however, play the MAX version since the same was not prohibited in the nation.

Ziya Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Ziya Gaming's Free Fire ID is 1127587904, and his IGN is ZIYA YT 3M. He leads the ★INVISIBLE★ guild in the game, and the Guild ID of the same is 69696398.

The content creator is ranked in Platinum I in BR-Ranked Season 33 and Silver II in CS-Ranked Season 19. The stats that he possesses are outlined below:

BR Career

Ziya Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ziya Gaming has competed in 1352 solo games and has been victorious on 51 occasions, making his win rate 3.77%. He has registered 2033 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.56.

The content creator has also featured in 1638 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 112 games, resulting in a win rate of 6.83%. He has 1889 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.24.

The player has 483 wins in 3164 appearances in the squad mode, giving way to a win rate of 15.26%. He has 4055 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 1.51.

BR Ranked

Ziya Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ziya Gaming has engaged in three solo games in the current BR-Ranked Season 33 but has failed to secure a win. He has accumulated three kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.00.

He is yet to participate in the duo mode.

Lastly, Ziya Gaming has played 16 squad matches and has six Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 40.00%. He has notched 42 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.67.

Note: Ziya Gaming's Free Fire stats were recorded when writing this article (June 26, 2023). The stats above will change as he continues to play matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Ziya Gaming has quickly gained numbers due to the YouTube Shorts he has uploaded on his channel. He currently has 784 uploads, and the most-watched video has received 36 million views.

As per Social Blade, he has gained 190k subscribers in the last 30 days, and his view count has increased by 32.922 million over the same period.

Aprt from his primary channel, Shaikh Zaid Abusaad runs another channel, Ziya Vlog, which has over 60k subscribers and more than 50k views.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Poll : 0 votes