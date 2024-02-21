Azure Ray vs Geek Fam Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1: Predictions, Livestream, and more

The third Bo3 Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 series will see Azure Ray locking horns with Geek Fam. The former is a Chinese powerhouse that recently won ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023, while the latter is a tier 2 team that barely survived elimination in the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

Scroll ahead to learn about the predictions, head-to-head matchups, rosters, and livestream details of Azure Ray vs. Geek Fam in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Azure Ray vs Geek Fam Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1

Overview and predictions

Azure Ray, despite their recent roster shuffle, entered Games of the Future 2024 in top form. They defeated LGD Gaming and secured a spot for DreamLeague Season 22, then put on a decent performance in other qualifiers-based matchups. Notably, they finished fourth in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 after being eliminated by Team Liquid 2-0.

In Games of the Future 2024, Azure Ray dropped a game to HYDRA but went on to win the series. However, at the Decider Match, they met PSG Quest, lost the series, and dropped to Round 1. PSG Quest's drafting and gameplay completely caught the Chinese team by surprise as they lost 2-0.

Geek Fam is filled with tier 2 and 3 talents, but they have performed very well in recent qualifiers. They finished second in ESL One Birmingham 2024: Southeast Asia Closed Qualifier and BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: CN and SEA Closed Qualifier.

On paper, Azure Ray is the heavy favorite due to their battle-hardened talents. So, we expect them to defeat Geek Fam and advance to the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals to face their rivals, Xtreme Gaming.

Head-to-Head

Geek Fam and Azure Ray faced each other in the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: CN and SEA Closed Qualifier Upper Bracket Semifinals, where the latter clean swept the former. They met again in the final qualifying match, this time in a Bo5 series, where Azure Ray defeated Geek Fam 3-2 and qualified for the tournament.

Roster

The following are the rosters of Azure Ray and Geek Fam in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Azure Ray:

Lou

Ori

Faith_bian

fy

tiān mìng

Geek Fam:

Natsumi

Mac

Kokz

Jing

skem

Azure Ray vs Geek Fam Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 livestream details

Azure Ray vs Geek Fam in Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 will commence on the following date and its respective timings:

GMT: February 21, 2024, 1:40 PM

ET: February 21, 2024, 8:40 AM

MSK: February 21, 2024, 4:40 PM

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

