Xtreme Gaming vs Azure Ray Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Predictions, Livestream, and more

Xtreme Gaming vs Azure Ray is the third Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals Bo3 series. Both the teams are from the CN region and share a rivalry as a couple of former Azure Ray players are now playing for Xtreme Gaming. That said, the winning team will qualify for the Semifinals to meet PSG Quest/BOOM Esports.

The losing team, on the other hand, will be eliminated from the tournament. Read ahead to learn more about Xtreme Gaming vs Azure Ray in Games of the Future Quarterfinals 2024.

Xtreme Gaming vs Azure Ray Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals

Overview and predictions

Xtreme Gaming's roster is filled with former TI finalists and battle-hardened tier 1 talents. Despite their star-studded lineup, Xtreme Gaming was knocked out from BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 by Team Liquid. However, they had a strong start to their Games of the Future 2024 campaign by topping Group C.

Remaining undefeated in the tournament, they won 2-0 against L1ga Team and Boom Esports. Xtreme Gaming's aggressive drafting style, coupled with their gameplay awareness, may dismantle Azure Ray in Games of the Future 2024.

Azure Ray had a solid start in DreamLeague Season 22 and BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 Qualifiers despite a roster shuffle. They finished fourth in the latter tournament and were eliminated by Team Liquid.

Azure Ray lost their first Games of the Future 2024 match against HYDRA, but they managed to defeat them in the next two games to advance to the Decider Match. PSG Quest, with their unusual picks, outplayed the Chinese team and sent them to Round 1.

After defeating Geek Fam, Azure Ray qualified for the Semifinals to face their Chinese counterpart.

Given the current form and dominating tactics, we predict Xtreme Gaming will eliminate Azure Ray in this highly anticipated matchup.

Head-to-Head

In BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, Xtreme Gaming's new roster, including a couple of ex-Azure Ray players, secured a 2-0 victory over their former team.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of Xtreme Gaming and Azure Ray in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Xtreme Gaming:

Ame

Xm

Xxs

XinQ

Dy

Azure Ray:

Lou

Ori

Faith_bian

fy

tiān mìng

Xtreme Gaming vs Azure Ray Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals livestream

Here is the Xtreme Gaming vs Azure Ray Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals matchup schedule:

GMT: February 22, 2024, 1:40 PM

ET: February 22, 2024, 8:40 AM

MSK: February 22, 2024, 4:40 PM

You can watch the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

Other Games of the Future 2024 articles:

G2.iG vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 || 5 heroes that will likely be banned in Games of the Future 2024 || 5 players to look forward at Games of the Future 2024