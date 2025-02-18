27-inch ASRock QHD gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great discount on the ASRock QHD gaming monitor during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. This offer brings the price down to $164.77, saving you over $75. This makes it an excellent monitor for starter gaming PCs.

In this article, we'll look into the features and specs of the ASRock QHD gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

ASRock QHD gaming monitor: Specs and features

The ASRock QHD gaming monitor has a great deal on Newegg (Image via ASRock)

The ASRock PG27QFT2A gaming monitor is an excellent option for starter PC builds and budget-oriented rigs. It offers entry-level specs with quite a bit of gaming features that make it a worthy buy for video games and entertainment.

The monitor comes with a 27-inch display, which features a high resolution of 1440p. This really brings out the clarity and highlights little details in games and movies. Moreover, the display is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, so you can expect a good range of colors and high brightness.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming monitor:

Features ASRock gaming monitor (PG27QFT2A) Display size 27” Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Panel type IPS

It features a high refresh rate of 180Hz and a low response time of 1 ms. This is a fairly good combo as it helps reduce lags and even prevent them in some cases. Apart from that, it supports AMD FreeSync, which further improves the viewing experience by reducing input lags and completely eliminating screen stuttering and tearing.

The monitor features an IPS display panel, which offers a good balance of color accuracy and wide viewing angles. It serves as a versatile option for gaming and streaming movies. It also comes with additional technologies like Flicker Free Technology and Low Blue Light Technology, both of which reduce the damage done to your eyes from long screentime.

Also read: 34-inch ASRock Phantom gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth buying the ASRock QHD gaming monitor during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the ASRock QHD gaming monitor during the sale on Newegg. Its low price makes it the perfect choice for those starting on their builds, and an excellent one for those low on their budget. With its 1440p resolution, high refresh rate, and low response time, it serves as the ideal choice for mid-range gaming and entertainment.

