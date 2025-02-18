27-inch Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor during the Shell Shocker Deals on the website. It was originally priced at $449.99, but the discount brings it down to $399.99, saving you $50. The affordable price makes it a great deal, particularly for those on a relatively tighter budget.

In this article, we'll look into the features and specs of the Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale on Newegg.

Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor: Specs and features

The Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte M27Q X monitor is a great option for those starting with their gaming PC setups. The monitor comes packed with high-end features that make it a solid choice as a gaming monitor.

The M27Q X features a good-sized 27-inch display with a resolution of 1440p. As it features a higher resolution, details are much more noticeable. This also comes in handy during gaming and content streaming. Watching movies on the monitor will be an absolute treat as it also supports Display HDR400 and has a 10-bit color depth. This helps it produce stunning colors with vibrant visuals.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming monitor:

Features Gigabyte gaming monitor (M27Q X) Display size 27” Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 240Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Panel type IPS

As for gaming enthusiasts, you get a high refresh rate of 240Hz and a low response time of 1 ms. This helps produce smooth framerates and offers a lag-free gameplay. Moreover, it also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which further improves frames by preventing stutters and tears. This is particularly helpful in intense online multiplayer games. where each frame counts.

The monitor features an IPS display panel, which is well-known for its balance of color and shadows. It's particularly used in mid-range monitors and is worth the price. It comes with a built-in KVM switch, which helps you quickly switch between displays easily.

Also read: 32-inch Gigabyte GS32Q gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Is it worth buying the Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor during the sale?

We recommend you consider purchasing the Gigabyte M27Q X gaming monitor during the sale period on the website. The cut-down price makes it slightly more affordable and brings it into the budget-friendly category. It also features excellent mid-range specs, like a 1440p display, an IPS panel, and a high refresh rate. Thus, it serves to be the perfect option for those on a tighter budget.

