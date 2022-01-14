3 best laptops for 1080p 60fps on GTA 5 under $1000

Eight years since its initial release, GTA 5 is still one of the most played and talked about games ever.

Over three console generations old at this point, GTA 5 has amassed a cult following over the years, seeing new DLC launches a decade after its announcement.

Given its age and technical fidelity, GTA 5 can pretty much run on lower-end systems by today's standards. This article will list devices that can easily run the game at 1080p 60fps.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Great laptop choices for optimal performance in GTA 5

The three best laptops under $1000 to run GTA 5 are:

ASUS Zenbook 14

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15

HP Victus 16

1) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($631)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

A sleek, thin, and light laptop with a dedicated GPU, the Zenbook 14 by ASUS is pretty decked out for its size and price. The Ryzen 5 4500u, along with the 2GB MX350, can easily run at 1080p 60fps in GTA 5 with a mixture of normal and high settings.

This is a great option for people who have to travel a lot and want something thin and light that can easily fit in a business meeting and play most games thrown at it as well.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4500u

GPU: MX350 2GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 2.65 lbs (1.2 Kg)

Get it here.

2) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 ($750)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

This is pretty much the only sub $700-800 gaming laptop from a reputed brand. With its decent cooling and build quality, it's an easy recommendation for casual gaming.

The GTX 1650 and Ryzen 5600h, is more than capable of pushing beyond 60fps at 1080p on high settings and over 100fps on normal settings. The laptop can also run 1080p 50-60fps on Red Dead Redemption 2, albeit at low settings.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz Display

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Get it here.

3) HP Victus 16 ($952)

HP Victus 16 (Image via HP)

HP's Victus 16 with its 16.1 inch screen, 144hz panel, and RTX 3050 is one of the best price-to-performance laptops.

It has a muted black exterior rather than a more gaming-centric design. With DLSS implementation, it is pretty much the lowest that players can spend to get a decked-out experience in GTA 5.

One can also easily push 1080p 60fps on games like Red Dead Redemption 2 especially with DLSS implementation that the RTX card supports.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600H

GPU: RTX 3050 4GB

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Screen: 16.1" 1920x1080, 144hz Display

Others: Win 10, 5.5 lbs (2.5kg)

Get it here

Edited by Siddharth Satish