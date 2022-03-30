3 budget laptops under $700 to play Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games right now. It was one of the most downloaded games of 2021 and won two awards at The Game Awards 2021, for ''The Best Mobile Game'' and "The Best Ongoing Game", respectively.

This anime-styled open-world RPG has refined gameplay elements along with tight and polished mechanics. It is available on almost all major platforms, including PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox, Android, iOS, and features cross-progression and crossplay (the co-op mode is only unlocked after level 16).

Today, we will list some of the best budget laptops for games like Genshin Impact.

Note: This listicle reflects the views of the author.

Great laptop choices to play Genshin Impact

1) Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" ($479)

Lenovo Ideapad 3 14" (Image via Amazon)

This budget thin and light laptop from Lenovo is the lowest you can spend to play Genshin Impact at 1080p with playable frame rates of over 30 FPS on low settings.

One can also lower the resolution to 900p and get ~40 fps on Medium settings. With great specs (for the price) and compact design, it is also an excellent option for students on a budget.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5500u

GPU: Radeon 7

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 3.1 lbs (1.4 Kg)

Get it here.

2) ASUS Zenbook 14 ($633)

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Image via Amazon)

A 14'' thin and light laptop with premium and sturdy build quality and a dedicated GPU, the Zenbook 14 by ASUS is a solid option for its size and price.

The Ryzen 5 4500u combined with the 2 GB MX350 can efficiently run games like Genshin Impact at 1080p 30fps on high settings and 1080p 60 FPS on low-medium settings.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 4500u

GPU: MX350 2GB

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 14" 1920x1080 60hz Display

Others: Win 10, 2.65 lbs (1.2 Kg)

Get it here.

3) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 ($668)

Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 15 (Image via Amazon)

A budget gaming beast, the Ideapad Gaming 3 from Lenovo, with a GTX 1650 and Ryzen 5600h, is more than capable of pushing 60 FPS at 1080p Highest settings.

It can also efficiently deliver 4K 30-60 FPS on high settings if you want to hook it up to an external 4k monitor. Check out our listicle for the best 4K monitors.

Specs:

CPU: Ryzen 5 5600h

GPU: GTX 1650 4GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB Nvme SSD

Screen: 15.6" 1920x1080, 120hz Display

Others: Win 10, 4.96 lbs (2.25 Kg)

Get it here.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar