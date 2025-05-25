39-inch ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a great deal on the ASUS ROG Swift OLED during the Memorial Day Sale on the website. This brings down the original price of the monitor from $849.99 to a total of $749.99, saving you $100. The large gaming monitor features a stunning OLED panel in a widescreen format, making it an immersive choice for gaming and viewing content.

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale period on Newegg.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED: Specs and features

Newegg is offering a solid deal on the ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor (Image via Asus)

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor is a solid option for gamers who engage with simulation or action games. The widescreen is perfect for titles from popular series like F1, Snowrunner, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. The large screen makes it super immersive to play due to the larger field of view provided. Apart from gaming, it's also great for multitasking with multiple windows.

It features a stunning 39-inch screen with a WOLED panel, producing rich, vibrant colors with dark shadows and deep blacks. It is a QHD display, but its ultrawide configuration makes it a UWQHD display.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a low response time of 0.03 ms, making it a lag-free and smooth display. This is especially useful during gaming, where image tearing and stuttering become a nuisance. It also comes with support for Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and VESA Adaptive Sync, all of which further help prevent screen-tearing issues. All of these features make gaming on this monitor extremely smooth.

These are the detailed specs of the ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor:

Features Asus ROG Swift OLED (PG39WCDM) Display size 39” Resolution UWQHD (3440x1440) Refresh rate 240 Hz Response time 0.03ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia G-Sync, Adaptive Sync Panel type WOLED

The monitor features an 800R curve, which is relatively close to the natural curvature of the human eye, making it comfortable to view. It also features Smart KVM, which is a built-in feature that allows users to control multiple connected devices like monitors, PCs, and laptops using a single keyboard and mouse.

The ROG Swift focuses on efficient heat dissipation as well. The monitor's back cover comes with vents that promote heat dissipation, which reduces the chances of burn-in. Features like Screen Saver, Pixel Cleaning, and Logo Brightness Adjustment improve the monitor's longevity.

Should you consider purchasing the ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor?

We recommend you consider purchasing the ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor as it offers immense value for money. While it's not a huge discount, the $100 price difference makes it a little more affordable and worth the price for gamers.

The ROG Swift's large display, paired with the OLED panel and 800R curve, makes it the perfect monitor for simulator setups, productivity builds, and gaming in general.

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More