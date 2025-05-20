5 best 360 Hz gaming monitors in 2025

When it comes to displays, 360 Hz gaming monitors are considered to be quite high-end, focused solely on gaming. There aren't as many options around as 144 Hz or 240 Hz monitors, but the ones you can find are feature-packed and promising.

Having a high refresh rate is crucial and particularly noticeable during intense gaming sessions. A higher refresh rate allows smoother frames, reduced motion blur, and fluid visuals.

Most 360 Hz monitors online have a QHD resolution and a QD-OLED panel. Thus, the only deciding factor in that case would be the price, design, and features. However, to have a bit of variety, we've included other options as well. This guide aims to help you with your research and looks into the best 360 Hz gaming monitors that you should check out in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The best 360 Hz gaming monitors to check out in 2025

1) Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G6 (G60SD)

The Samsung Odyssey G6 is one of the best 360 Hz gaming monitors overall (Image via Samsung)

Price: $699.99

The Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G6 is one of the best 360 Hz refresh rate monitors overall. It's got a premium build, featuring an almost futuristic look with the sleek white design. The 27-inch display has a QD-OLED panel, which produces stunning colors with deep black tones. It's usually priced at $899, but the current discount brings it down to $699, making it the right time to grab the monitor.

Features Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G6 (S27DG602SN) Display size 27” Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Panel type QD-OLED

The display comes with a super low 0.03 ms response time and also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, both of which ensure smooth visuals with no stuttering or lag. The stand is highly adjustable, not just in terms of height, but also tilt and swivel angle.

2) Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN

The Asus ROG Swift is one of the best mid-range 360 Hz gaming monitors (Image via Asus)

Price: $649.00

The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN is a great mid-range 360 Hz monitor for those on a tighter budget. It features a 27-inch screen with a Fast IPS display panel. This is smoother than the standard IPS panel, featuring the same advantages of good viewing angles, deep contrasts, and decent color depth.

Features Asus ROG Swift (PG27AQN) Display size 27” Resolution QHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology Nvidia G-Sync Panel type Fast IPS

The monitor comes with a response time of 1 ms and supports Nvidia G-Sync technology. This helps produce a tear and stutter-free gameplay experience. While AMD FreeSync works on all PCs, Nvidia G-Sync only runs on PCs with Nvidia GPUs.

3) MSI MPG 271QRX

The MSI MPG 271QRX is one of the best premium 360 Hz gaming monitors (Image via MSI)

Price: $799.99

The MSI MPG 271QRX is another great 360 Hz gaming monitor for serious gamers and creative professionals. The display's wider resolution and high color accuracy make it a visual treat to use. Not to mention, it features a QD-OLED panel, offering superior colors with dark shadows.

Features MSI MPG (271QRX) Display size 27” Resolution WQHD (2560 x 1440) Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 0.03 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Adaptive Sync Panel type QD-OLED

This display would also serve to be the perfect challenger for the Samsung monitor once its deal goes down, as they'd be similarly priced and also similar in terms of specs. It supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Adaptive Sync, both of which prevent image lag or stutter.

The monitor is also extensively packed with features. It comes with a heatsink for efficient heat transfer and features that reduce luminance on static images like logos to prevent burn-ins.

Also read: The best gaming monitors in 2025

4) Alienware 27 AW2724HF

The Alienware 27 AW2724HF is one of the best 360 Hz gaming monitors with 1080p resolution (Image via Dell)

Price: $379.99

The Alienware 27 AW2724HF is a solid, low-priced monitor for those who want a 1080p resolution display. This particular model is perfect for mid-range gaming setups. The 27-inch display features a Fast IPS panel, which is known for its wide viewing angles and color accuracy.

Features Alienware 27 (AW2724HF) Display size 27” Resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 0.5 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync Panel type Fast IPS

It also comes with a low response time of 0.5 ms, allowing for super-responsive visuals. Furthermore, it supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync, preventing stutters and tears. Besides, as with all Alienware products, this monitor features a premium build quality and a sleek design.

5) Alienware 25 AW2523HF

The Alienware 25 AW2523HF is one of the best budget 360 Hz gaming monitors (Image via Dell)

Price: $279.99

The Alienware 25 AW2523HF is relatively similar to the Alienware 27 mentioned above, but it features a 25-inch screen size and slightly differs in terms of specs. It has a 1080p resolution and comes with a Fast IPS display panel, offering crisp visuals with vibrant color tones and dark shadows.

Features Alienware 25 (AW2523HF) Display size 25” Resolution Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh rate 360 Hz Response time 1 ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync Panel type Fast IPS

It supports both AMD FreeSync Premium and Adaptive Sync, which prevents image stutters and tears. The low 1 ms response time allows for fluid and quick visuals, which is especially noticeable during games. Like the previous option, this monitor, too, features a premium design with a sleek, minimalist look.

This concludes the list of the best 360 Hz monitors for gaming in 2025. All monitors on this list are available on their official websites, with some even featuring deals as of this writing.

