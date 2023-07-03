4th of July deals guide: How to get the Apple iPad and AirPods at a massive discount

With the 4th of July right around the corner, retailers have slashed product prices by massive margins to commemorate America's 247th Independence Day. We spotted the Apple iPad and AirPods at jaw-dropping prices. With the school year slated to start within a month and a half, bagging these deals will give you an edge over your peers.

Do note that we are referring to the 9th gen iPad and 2nd-generation Apple AirPods here, which aren't the latest from the Cupertino-based company. But these products continue to rank among the best value-for-money products, especially for cash-strapped users and students.

Other Apple products haven't been discounted as heavily as the AirPods and the iPad. The 2020 M1 MacBook Air is still selling at $799, which is its recent dropped price following the 15" M2 MacBook Air launch. The current sales will last only till Wednesday midnight. So, hurry up and grab them at the earliest.

Grab the Apple iPad and AirPods during the ongoing discount period

Currently, the 9th-gen iPad with the Apple A13 Bionic chip is on sale at Amazon.com. The Space Grey and Silver colorways of the tablet with 64 GB storage are being offered for just $250, which is $80 less than its traditional MSRP. Do note that the tablet is listed for $279 on the website. An additional $29.01 discount is applied at checkout.

The 256 GB variant is currently listed for $399, down from its launch MSRP of $479.

The Apple Pencil has been discounted to $79, which is a $20 drop from the $99 it generally sells for. If you want to use the tablet for art or handwriting notes, this accessory can be a worthwhile investment.

The 2nd generation Apple AirPods have also been discounted by a massive margin. Amazon.com is currently selling them for just $99, which is $30 less than its traditional price. These earbuds lack Spatial Audio but comes with stellar battery life and Bluetooth connectivity. Thus, you can pair these buds with any smartphone or computer without necessarily owning an iPhone. However, you might lose some features like lossless audio.

The 9th-gen Apple iPad and 2nd-gen AirPods are solid tech products even to this date

Launched back in 2021, it is worth noting that the 9th-generation Apple iPad and the 2nd-gen AirPods aren't the latest technology in the market. However, very little has changed in the newer models to create a day-and-night difference in the overall experience.

The 2021 Apple iPad can still run pretty much any software or app. It is particularly a great device for taking notes and studying — making it ideal for students and teachers. The current discounts make it even more worth the price tag.

The 2nd gen AirPods can be picked up alongside this iPad as an accessory. It offers solid quality, especially considering the $100 price range.

