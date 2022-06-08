5 most annoying things gamers face when building a PC (2022)

Building a PC is an overall fun experience, but even the biggest enthusiasts have some hassles that cannot be avoided if the build is not planned correctly. Getting a PC to work is a long process; from choosing components, buying them, and assembling them, there is a lot of room for error.

There is a big chance that a PC build will not go completely smooth, and something ought to go wrong. Some processes will need to be undone and redone correctly to continue, which is always annoying.

This article will list five things no gamer would like to go through while building a PC.

5 most irritating things that happen when building a PC

1) Components do not fit

Once you have bought all your components and are ready to assemble everything, only to find out that there is not enough space in the cabinet to fit them. This is a problem many people face because they only check the technical compatibility of their parts and forget to look at the physical aspect of it. You must ensure to check if all the components you are about to buy are physically compatible as well.

In recent years, graphic cards have become quite large, and people do not realize that until they have one in their hands. Taking an example of the RTX 3090 Ti, the latest GPU from Nvidia is a whopping 12.3 inches in length and 5.4 inches in width, which will not fit in many cabinets or will come in the way of the CPU cooler or the RAM.

Some third-party CPU coolers do not fit in many cabinets because of how large the heat sink comes in the way of other components or simply does not fit in the case.

2) Install the CPU cooler

There are many types of CPU coolers, each with a unique installation method. If your CPU cooler is rare, it will be hard to find a guide on the internet, and the manual that comes with it will have to be followed, which is not always as intuitive.

Installing a mount on the back of the motherboard is always a hectic task because it's awkward to hold while screwing in the standoffs. Moreover, installing fans onto a large heat sink with a clip is annoying because of how much you need to force the clip open to install it, and holding onto the heavy heat sink is painful due to its sharp fins, sometimes cutting your fingers.

3) Connecting wires

Once you have installed all the components, it is time to connect them to make the PC work, which is quite a pain. Many wires are difficult to plug into their ports, and a few of them require a lot of force to plug in, while some are so small that it's hard to fit them when working inside a small cabinet.

The 24-pin motherboard power connector is one of the hardest wires to plug in due to its sheer size. Also, connecting the front-IO wires is a task due to how small they are, and they must be connected to specific pins, or else none of them will work.

4) PC does not turn on

The most annoying thing on this list is when you have built the PC, connected all the cables inside and out, turned on all the switches, and all that is left is to press the power button, but the PC does not start.

This problem causes the builder to undo every step and check where it all went wrong, from checking every cable, component, and step in between. Going through the whole building process is never fun, only to find out in the end that the PSU switch was not turned on.

This can be avoided by connecting all the components outside the cabinet first and turning on the test bench to see if all the components are running and it's reaching the boot screen. Ensuring that no component has a defect is essential before getting into the building of the PC.

5) Cable management

Cable management is something every person can agree on that is annoying. Holding onto wires of different sizes and lengths to tie them together is never easy, especially in smaller cabinets where cable management is key to having efficient airflow and cooling. There's always an easy way out, which is to bunch all the extra slack together, stack it on the other side of the case, and forcefully close the panel, but there's no fun in that.

Once you have built the PC, you still need to manage the cables on your desk to make it look tidy, which is another hectic task. Buying sleeves and a cable management case is a neat trick to hide all the extra slack, but then switching cables takes longer.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

