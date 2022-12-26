5 best 4K monitors to play The Witcher 3 next-gen

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update might have been a bit troublesome for players due to a rough launch, but that has not stopped them from enjoying the game. The acclaimed 2015 action RPG got a recent uplift, with developer CD Project RED enhancing the visuals for both modern PCs and high-end consoles.

As such, both older players and newcomers to the franchise will want to play The Witcher: Wild Hunt 3 in its full glory, and there's no better way to do so than by experiencing the upgraded graphics on a large and vibrant 4K panel.

Here are some of the best monitors to buy to enjoy The Witcher 3's next-gen update in 4K

5) Gigabyte M28U

Those looking for a fairly cheap but reliable 28-inch 4K gaming monitor should consider Gigabyte's M28U. Boasting a true 3840 x 2160 resolution, it features a 144 Hz refresh rate display with a 1 ms response time. It also supports AMD Freesync. Connectivity options include the following:

2x HDMI 2.1

1x Displayport 1.4

1 x USB Type-C

2x USB 3.2Gen1

1x Earphone Jack (3.5 mm)

This offering allows gamers on a budget to take the first step into the realm of 4K gaming. Considering how immensely popular The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is, this monitor is a good entry-level option for those looking to experience the game's open world in 4K for the first time.

The M28U is available for just $449.99 USD at Best Buy.

4) MSI Optix MAG281URF

The MSI Optix MAG281URF is another 28-inch option that's a bit more expensive than the Gigabyte M28U (but is an upgrade in many ways). It also features a 144 Hz and 1 ms display that is G-Sync compatible. It offers the following connectivity options:

2x HDMI 2.

1x DisplayPort 1.4a

1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-A (USB 2.0)

1 x USB Type-B (USB 2.0)

1 x Earphone Jack (3.5 mm)

While the M28U is cheaper, this one features better HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, meaning players who wish to use current-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will benefit more. As such, console players of The Witcher 3 might want to look at this option.

The Optix MAG281URF is available for just $549.99 on Amazon right now.

3) Gigabyte M32U

Maxime Dupré 🔨🥹 @maximehugodupre Btw I ended up with a GIGABYTE M32U 32" Btw I ended up with a GIGABYTE M32U 32" 😎 https://t.co/iWpv3u8k0g

The bigger brother of the M28U, the Gigabyte M32U is, as the name suggests, a 32-inch 4K display at 144 Hz. It is more of a jack-of-all-trades instead of specializing in certain features. For its price range, it should appeal to users looking for a monitor that's over 30 inches. On the connectivity side of things, it has:

1x Display Port 1.4

2x HDMI 2.1,

3x USB 3.0

1x USB Type C

At $579.99, the M32U is a more expensive than the M28U in terms of pricing.

2) Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

Anthony @TheGalox_ The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7



- 32 inch 165hz 4K curved Mini LED display

- 1,196 local dimming zones

- 1000 nit peak brightness

- 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

- Quantum Matrix Technology

- 1ms response time

- Quantum HDR 2000

- HDR 10+

- Mega DCR

- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro



$1299 The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G7- 32 inch 165hz 4K curved Mini LED display- 1,196 local dimming zones- 1000 nit peak brightness- 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio- Quantum Matrix Technology- 1ms response time- Quantum HDR 2000- HDR 10+- Mega DCR- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro$1299 https://t.co/zhtxY4Ibzz

Samsung's Odyssey series of monitors have been recurring names in the world of premium displays. The Neo G7 continues the trend of being cream-of-the-crop. The monitor has a 32-inch display that boasts a 1 ms, 165 Hz refresh rate on top of the 3840 x 2160 resolution. With QUANTUM HDR 2000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatibility, and more, it leaves no stone unturned in its quest to be the best.

However, it also usually comes at a hefty price of $1.2K. Thankfully, the ongoing asking price of $999.99 on Best Buy is more digestible, thanks to current holiday sales.

1) LG OLED Evo C2

With a massive 42-inch display, the LG OLED Evo C2 is a force to be reckoned with. In all honesty, this is more of a 4K Smart TV than a traditional monitor. It features an OLED display, resulting in far more vibrant colors and deep blacks than LCDs. It also features true HDR tech (similar to the Samsung Odyssey Neo C7).

Typically, the fear of OLED burn-in is valid for The Witcher 3 fans, and the monstrous $1.3K price tag can be tough for many to swallow. It also features a low-tier refresh rate of just 120 Hz. However, taking everything into consideration, players won't find a better option than this. Best Buy currently has it on offer for just $899.99, making it a steal at that price.

Poll : 0 votes