5 best AMD Radeon RX GPUs in 2024

AMD Radeon RX GPUs have been a popular choice among gamers thanks to their value-for-money performance at various price points. Team Red offers several good cards that deliver high frame rates even on demanding titles, making them a top choice for enthusiasts and casual gamers.

AMD offers many Radeon RX GPUs spread across various price points. Moreover, previous-generation cards have seen price cuts, putting them at competitive rates. This has led to confusion among many buyers looking to upgrade to an AMD Radeon RX GPU in 2024.

This article lists five of the best AMD GPUs in 2024 across different price points to help you decide which best suits your budget.

What are the best AMD Radeon RX GPUs in 2024?

1) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The 7900 XTX is ideal for 4K gaming (Image via Sapphire)

This AMD Radeon RX GPU is the company’s top-of-the-line graphics card featuring the brand-new RDNA 3 architecture. The 7900 XTX offers 26GB DDR6 memory, 96 ray tracing acceleration cores, and 384-bit bus width. In simple terms, the card can pretty much run any game you throw at the even at 4K resolution at high settings.

A demanding title like Forza Horizon 5 runs at an average of 130 FPS on 4K with ray tracing. The GPU also handles Call of Duty: Warzone pretty well and delivers an average of 150 FPS with all settings turned to max on 4K.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Cores 6144 Bus width 384-bit VRAM 24GB GDDR6 Process size 5nm Base clock 1929 MHz Boost clock 2498 MHz Launch price $999

Pros:

Unbeatable 4K performance.

Excellent ray tracing capabilities.

Future-proof for demanding games.

Cons:

High price point.

High power consumption requires a robust PSU.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

The 7800 XT is an excellent card for 1440p gaming (Image via Sapphire)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT costs almost half compared to the 7900 XTX. Priced at $499, this GPU performs exceptionally well, outpacing several graphic cards like the RTX 3070 and 3060 Ti.

In our review of the RX 7800 XT, games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Far Cry 6 ran at 142 FPS and 165 FPS, respectively, on 2K resolution. However, we see the card struggle to deliver playable FPS on Cyberpunk at 4K max settings.

Overall, it is a competitive mid-range AMD Radeon RX GPU you can consider for high-end 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Cores 3840 Bus width 256-bit VRAM 16GB GDDR6 Process size 5nm Base clock 1295 MHz Boost clock 2430 MHz Launch price $499

Pros:

Excellent performance for 1440p gaming.

Competitively priced.

Cons:

Fails to run some titles at 4K on high settings.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT

The 7600 XT can run anything you throw at it on 1080p with the highest settings (Image via Sapphire)

This Radeon RX GPU is one of the most affordable current-gen AMD graphics cards you can buy right now. While the GPU is designed for 1080p gaming, it can run a heavy title like Cyberpunk 2077 at 55 to 60 FPS without using any upscaling technology.

Toning down the resolution to 1080p makes RX 7600 XT shine. You can expect around 100+ FPS in titles like the Elden Ring, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Far Cry 6 at 1080p ultra settings.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Cores 2048 Bus width 128-bit VRAM 16GB GDDR6 Process size 6nm Base clock 2470 MHz Boost clock 2755 MHz Launch price $329

Pros:

Compelling current-generation budget offering.

Great value for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Cons:

May struggle with newer AAA titles on 4K.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7600

This AMD Radeon RX GPU struggles at 1440p resolution due to its low VRAM (Image via Sapphire)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 has launched as Team Red’s most affordable current-generation offering. This GPU is competitively priced at $269 and establishes itself as one of the best GPUs for 1080p gaming.

This AMD Radeon RX GPU offers features like upscaling and frame generation technologies and directly competes with the Nvidia RTX 4060. At 1080p, the card can handle most things you throw at it without upscaling. Games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Spider-Man Remasted, and God of War run at smooth 60+ FPS.

However, the lag becomes noticeable when the GPU is pushed to 1440p or higher resolutions.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Cores 2048 Bus width 128-bit VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Process size 6nm Base clock 1720 MHz Boost clock 2655 MHz Launch price $269

Pros:

Great budget offering for 1080p gaming.

Cons:

8GB VRAM may fall short in demanding AAA titles.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

RX 6700 provides a great 1080p gaming experience at a competitive price (Image via Sapphire)

Last year’s RX 6700 XT remains a compelling choice if you’re on a tight budget. Despite not being the strongest contender for playing AAA titles on 4K max settings, the RX 6700 XT delivers a smooth and responsive experience in popular esports games.

On 1080p, this AMD Radeon RX GPU outputs well over 270 FPS on Counter-Strike 2 and over 200 FPS on League of Legends at high settings. Overall, this is a great Radeon RX GPU in 2024 if you can grab it for less than $250.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Cores 2560 Bus width 192-bit VRAM 12GB DDR6 Process size 7nm Base clock 2321 MHz Boost clock 2581 MHz Launch price $479

Pros:

Great 1080p performance.

Amazing value after price cuts.

Cons:

Not ideal for 1440p or 4K gaming.

That concludes our list of the best AMD Radeon RX GPUs in 2024. The list includes every Radeon GPU that offers a great price-to-performance ratio across all budget categories.

