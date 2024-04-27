5 best budget GPUs for gaming in 2024

If you're looking for the best budget GPUs for gaming, it's crucial to consider both performance and price points. With technological advancements, graphics cards have become more powerful and expensive. While there are multiple pocket-friendly options that allow individuals to spend less without losing much on pure raster performance, finding them is not an easy task.

But, fret not, this article lists some of the best budget GPUs for gamers in 2024. Given that no single graphics card suits everyone's needs, the list has a variety of options for your consideration. These cards will ensure stunning visuals, seamless performance, and immersive experiences in games.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

What are the best budget GPUs for gaming?

1) AMD Radeon RX 6600

An impressive card at an affordable price (Image via AMD)

The Radeon RX 6600 excels in 1080p gaming at high settings, leveraging RDNA 2 architecture. While supporting ray tracing, this GPU offers 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, which is ample for its target resolution.

It supports Resizable BAR or Smart Access Memory. This technology lets your CPU access the graphics card’s memory directly, leading to a smoother gaming experience.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 6600 Shader cores 1792 RT cores 28 Base clock 1,626MHz Boost clock 2,491MHz VRAM 8GB Bus width 128-bit TDP 132W Price Available at $199

The RX 6600 supports features like DirectX 12 Ultimate and FidelityFX Super Resolution, enhancing visuals and the overall gaming experience. While this is among the best budget GPUs for gaming, it doesn’t have the power to operate at 1440p or 4K easily. Besides that, this card is a good deal.

Pros

It supports light ray tracing.

Impressive performance at 1080p.

Cons

It struggles at higher resolutions.

Outdated ray-tracing technique.

2) Nvidia RTX 3060

Impressive graphics card for this price (Image via NVIDIA)

Nvidia's RTX 3060 was the first card built on this company's Ampere architecture and is available at an affordable price. Considering its price-to-performance ratio, it is one of the best budget GPUs for gaming. With a formidable 3,584 CUDA cores, the graphics card offers remarkable performance.

The build size is small resulting in less dedicated hardware for RT and DLSS workloads. Nevertheless, it supports both technologies. It is powered by a single 8-pin PCIe connector and has three DisplayPorts and one HDMI 2.1 port. No USB-C video output is given.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 3060 Shader cores 3584 RT cores 28 Base clock 1,320MHz Boost clock 1,777MHz VRAM 8GB/12GB Bus width 192-bit TDP 130W Price Available at $259

You get two VRAM configurations on this card: 8GB and 12GB. Given its emphasis on 1080p gaming, opting for the larger capacity variant may not offer significant benefits. Therefore, it is advisable to choose the smaller capacity option.

Pros

It delivers excellent performance.

It can be fitted in small PC cases.

Cons

Limited 1440p performance.

Comparatively high power consumption.

3) Intel ARC A770

Unbeatable value for an uncompromising gaming experience (Image via Amazon/Intel)

The Arc A770 is one of the best budget GPUs for gaming. It can handle your favorite titles at higher resolutions. It delivers throttle-free performance at 1440p for most modern PC games. While the card has solid specs, including up to 16GB VRAM and a 256-bit memory bus, its hardware is last-gen.

Specifications Intel ARC A770 Shader cores 4096 RT cores 32 Base clock 2,100MHz Boost clock 2,400MHz VRAM 8GB/16GB Bus width 256-bit TDP 225W Price Available at $299

It is good for modern titles. However, it falters when you're running games that use DirectX 9 or DirectX 10. So if you love playing old games, you can consider getting a different card. The card's TDP is 225W, which means it is very power-hungry. This can also lead to some heating issues during long gaming sessions.

Pros

Excellent performance at 1440p.

Competent at ray tracing.

Cons

Poor performance on DirectX 9 and DirectX 10.

It consumes a large amount of power.

4) Nvidia RTX 4060

One of the best budget GPUs for gaming to buy now (Image via Amazon/MSI

The performance of the RTX 4060 is arguably the best in this price range at lower resolutions. Moreover, it does well at higher resolutions as well. Features like DLSS 3 and frame generation act like the icing on the cake. In terms of core specs, you will see a decent improvement over its predecessor, making it the best budget GPUs for gaming.

It is built on the TSMC 5nm process and has fast clock speeds. With a base and boost clock speed roughly 39% faster than the RTX 3060, this card outperforms its last-gen counterpart and firmly establishes itself among the best budget GPUs for gaming.

Specifications Nvidia RTX 4060 Shader cores 3072 RT cores 24 Base clock 1,830MHz Boost clock 2,460MHz VRAM 8GB Bus width 128-bit TDP 115W Price Available at $299

It also supports hardware ray tracing, variable-rate shading, and other features that make the gaming experience more immersive. That said, a lot of games don't offer or even need upscaling. So, it might not be worth getting if you don’t want to utilize its fancy features.

Pros

It delivers best-in-class performance.

It is a feature-rich option.

Cons

It is a bit overrated.

It might not yield optimal results without DLSS 3 on a high resolution.

5) AMD Radeon RX 7600

Delivers great performance at high settings (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is among the best budget GPUs for gaming because it offers RDNA 3. This chipset is built on a 6nm TSMC process. The GPU's design is compact, so it can fit in just about any case. It can perform great at both 1080p and 1440p resolutions.

Specifications AMD Radeon RX 7600 Shader cores 2048 RT cores 32 Base clock 1,720MHz Boost clock 2,655MHz VRAM 8GB Bus width 128-bit TDP 165W Price Available at $259

Overall, there is very little to not like about this GPU. It is absolutely fantastic. However, if you need better ray-tracing performance, you can opt for the Nvidia cards in its price segment, as this card still struggles at max settings in some games. Besides this, there is no reason to skip this graphics card.

Pros

It is available at a very competitive price.

It is priced reasonably.

Cons

Mediocre ray tracing.

Only has 8GB VRAM.

This concludes our list of the best budget GPUs for gaming. We have tried to compile a variety of options to cater to different users’ preferences. Pick the one you think would suit your needs the best.

Check out other articles: