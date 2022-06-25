5 best Android phones to play World of Tanks

A company called Wargaming created and released the incredibly well-liked, massively multiplayer online game World of Tanks. Here's some fantastic news for all players and aficionados of war games: it is now free to play on all mobiles.

The multiplayer component is the main focus of this mobile edition, which is accessible for iOS and Android devices. Teams of seven tanks will compete against one another, and gamers will have a vast selection of vehicles to pick from.

Five Android phones that will give all-new experience to World of Tanks

5) Redmi 9 Power

Cost: $144

$144 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

If you're searching for an affordable and terrific gaming phone to play World of Tanks, the Redmi 9 Power is a fantastic option. It is perfect for online gaming because it has a 6000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, and many other gaming capabilities.

With its 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, the Redmi 9 Power is an excellent choice for mobile gamers. Titles with high graphic demand, like PUBG and Clash of Clans, can run ideally on it.

4) OnePlus 9 Pro

Cost: $898

$898 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 888

One of the top mobile gaming phone manufacturers worldwide is OnePlus. It has offered gamers a variety of top-notch gaming gadgets, the most recent of which is the 9 Pro. The newest gaming modes and features can enhance your in-game experience.

It offers superb gaming performance on a 6.67-inch Full HD display. Users may play games like PUBG and World of Tanks without problems because of the phone's incredible Snapdragon 888 gaming chipset and 120 Hz refresh rate display screen.

3) ASUS Rog 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

$1589 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Without question, ASUS is the leading producer of gaming computers, and they recently joined the mobile gaming market. Many players believe the Asus ROG 5S Pro is the most sophisticated gaming smartphone ever made.

They will have the best in-game experience possible with 18 GB RAM and Qualcomm's SM8350 Snapdragon 888 gaming CPU.

Similar to ASUS gaming PCs, this smartphone has numerous valuable features. A 144 Hz frame rate, 6.7-inch screen, and 512 GB of phone storage are ideal for users to play games like Roblox and World of Tanks.

2) Redmi Note 10S

Cost: $259

$259 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

One of the market's most economical yet top-tier gaming phones is the Redmi Note 10S. It can provide the most incredible gaming experience possible because of its MediaTek Helio G95 gaming CPU and 6 GB RAM.

Gamers who play for extended periods won't have to worry about heat or battery life thanks to the Redmi Note 10S's 5000 mAh battery. It is unquestionably among the best gaming smartphones for titles like World of Tanks and Minecraft Pocket Edition.

1) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Cost: $700

$700 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Exynos 2100 octa-core

Samsung is undoubtedly the top name for phones, and the gaming phone market is no exception. With lots of new gaming phones coming out, the South Korean giant was able to lead the mobile gaming segment for a few years.

The most recent gaming phone, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, has a 6.8-inch screen ideal for games like World of Tanks and BGMI.

Gamers may play titles like Pokemon GO without problems because of its 120 Hz display screen and Exynos 2100 octa-core gaming CPU. For those who enjoy taking pictures, the Samsung S21 Ultra boasts a 108 MP primary camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Note: This article is solely based on the author's opinions.

