5 best apps like TikTok if TikTok gets banned in 2023

TikTok has become a global sensation since its launch in 2016, with millions of users creating and sharing short videos daily. However, there have been concerns about user privacy and content moderation on the app, and several countries have banned it. Last week, Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, faced a rigorous five-hour questioning from Congress members regarding concerns that China could exploit the app to jeopardize national security in the United States. TikTok may face a ban in more countries, leaving its users searching for alternative apps to continue creating and sharing their videos. If you are looking for other apps like TikTok, you have come to the right place.

This article will explore five of the best apps, like TikTok, that can be used if TikTok is banned in 2023. These apps offer similar features and functionalities to TikTok, making them great alternatives for anyone who loves creating and sharing short videos.

Byte and 4 other top apps like TikTok if it gets banned in 2023

1) YouTube (Shorts)

YouTube Shorts is a feature launched by YouTube in September 2020, which allows YouTube creators to create and share short-form vertical videos of up to 60 seconds in length. After TikTok, it is perhaps the most well-liked short-form video site.

Use the Shorts camera in the YouTube app to produce a YouTube Short. The videos may also be seen on the Shorts shelf at the bottom of the app. Afterward, they may add music, text, and other artistic components to improve their video.

2) Instagram (Reels)

Instagram launched its short-form video feature "Reels" in August 2020, designed to compete with TikTok. Reels allow users to create and share 15-second video clips set to music, with various creative tools available to edit the videos.

Users may utilize the Instagram app's built-in camera and pick from a selection of music or noises to make a Reel. Before uploading their video to their followers or the larger Instagram community, they may edit it with text, stickers, and other creative features.

3) Triller

Triller is one of the best apps, like TikTok, that allows you to create 15 to 60-second videos with music, special effects, and filters. It uses artificial intelligence technology to edit videos, automatically allowing users to create professional-looking content quickly and automatically.

Triller's social component lets users follow and communicate with their favorite authors and find new material based on their interests. Triller has also facilitated several notable projects and gatherings, such as a boxing battle between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

4) Byte

Byte lets you make and share 6-second videos with music, filters, and other effects. With a significant emphasis on unique material and community involvement, Byte concentrates on creativity. Users can easily find and share information using the app's user-friendly interface.

Byte also has a monetization program, which allows creators to earn money from their content. Sponsored content, brand partnerships, and other types of monetization are ways for creators to make money. Byte has been relatively popular among those looking for TikTok-like applications.

5) Likee

Likee is a social media application released in 2017 comparable to TikTok. It enables users to produce and distribute short films. It provides various artistic tools, such as stickers, filters, and special effects, making it simple for users to create exciting and original films.

Likee has a live-streaming feature that allows users to interact with their followers in real-time. Likee also has a virtual gifting system where users can send gifts to their favorite creators.

These were our picks for the top 5 apps like TikTok. If TikTok gets banned, content creators will not face any significant issues as long as these apps exist.

