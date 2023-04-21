5 best budget gaming keyboards in 2023

Gaming keyboards are one of the crucial peripherals used by PC enthusiasts when indulging in competitive video games or regular tasks. While there are a plethora of options to pick from, only some provide decent value for money. Gaming keyboards offer several benefits that most gamers are unaware of. Key design and ergonomic comfort are some of the crucial factors that differentiate gaming keyboards from regular keyboards.

Buyers may often wonder what keys to pick from when there are options like linear, tactile, or clicky keys. However, this article will list five budget-friendly gaming keyboard options for users to buy this year.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 budget gaming keyboards to pick from like the MageGee Portable

1) MageGee Portable 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Key type Number of keys Mechanical Blue Switches 68 RGB Functionality features Charming Blue LED Backlit Available

The 60% MageGee Portable Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is one of the best budget options you can find online. While the price can vary between $25-26 on Amazon, the purchase itself is still worth it due to the value it offers. It features mechanical blue switches, which are a decent grab at the price. Apart from that, it is also ergonomically designed for comfort.

The fully anti-ghosting keyboard features a total of 68 keys that come with a grey/black color scheme. The ergonomic suspension also makes it easier to type on the go without sticky keys.

2) Redragon K552 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Key type Number of keys Linear light switches 87 RGB Functionality features Rainbow LED RG Available

The Redragon K552 is a 75% mechanical gaming keyboard that comes with a total of 87 keys and LED backlighting. It can be purchased for around $36 on Amazon or other platforms. The company claims that it is an anti-dustproof wired gaming keyboard. It also features anti-ghosting keys that are conflict free.

The K552 is equipped with linear switches. These switches provide a smooth and consistent keystroke with no tactile feedback. Additionally, the switches come with quiet clicks, making it perfect for late-night gaming sessions with no added noise from the keyboard.

3) Razer Ornata V3 X Keyboard

Key Type Number of keys Silent Membrane Switches 104 RGB Functionality Chroma RGB (Razer Green) Available

Razer Ornata Chroma is a decent budget grab on Amazon as it can be purchased for around $37.99. It features an ergonomic wrist rest that aids users who frequently use their PC. It also comes with a spill-resistant body that can be a relief for gamers who often place drinks near their system.

The cable routing option is also an essential feature that allows it to be tucked out in any direction needed. Users will be able to enjoy its silent membrane switches as well, where they won't have to worry about loud noises when typing frequently.

4) CORSAIR K55 RGB PRO-Dynamic

Key Type Number of keys Membrane 110 RGB Functionality keys RGB PRO Available

The Corsair K55 RGB Pro-Dynamic is a membrane keyboard that comes with six macro keys and Elgato Stream Deck software integration. Users who regularly stream on various platforms can utilize Elgato's software to control and customize their streaming features according to their needs.

It can be purchased for $49 from Amazon. However, the price may differ a bit on other platforms. The responsive keys make it much easier to type faster and result in more comfortable gaming sessions as well.

5) RedThunder K10 Wireless

Key Type Number of keys Mechanical Feeling Keys 104 RGB Functionality keys Rainbow Backlight Available

The RedThunder K10 Wireless is one of the best picks for budget gamers, costing around $32 on Amazon. It also features wireless connectivity as the keyboard itself is rechargeable with a 3000mAh battery. The LED backlit keys with rainbow RGB give the keyboard a neat look.

Although the keyboard does not feature any mechanical keys, RedThunder claims that the keys are mechanical-feeling, meaning they are much more responsive than regular membrane keyboards available online.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

