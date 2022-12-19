10 best 4K smart TVs (65-inch and above) of 2022

When it comes to refined television experiences, opting for premium 65-inch smart TVs is a good investment. Fine picture quality and incredible surround-sound technology make for an immersive and interactive viewing experience. These products also have various other features like networking, app support, and more.

Smart TVs have brought out smartphone and even computing abilities to your TV remotes. You can control them via voice commands and even connect them to VR sets for amazing gameplay. From curved-screen tech to high pixel densities, these particular models are more than well-equipped to bring dynamic and vivid images to your favorite web series or movies.

Smart TVs are a one-stop entertainment hub for you and your family, especially ones that offer everything from gaming to interactive learning, all at a top-of-the-line 65-inch display. Here are 10 trending 65-inch smart TVs that will easily provide you with the best viewing experience.

Sony Bravia A80J, Samsung S95B, and 8 other 4K smart TVs of 2022

1) TCL 5-Series Roku Smart TV 2022 model (65S555) ($549.99)

Size: 65"

Display: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

One of TCL's budget TVs is the TCL 5-Series Roku. Compared to their 6-Series, this one doesn't fall short by much. Its QLED display produces 4K video quality and is pretty decent with its contrast consistency, owing to its AiPQ engine.

The Roku Platform has ranged access to streaming channels. The refresh rate is at 60Hz and shows some input lag, but its Auto Gaming mode helps detect gaming sessions and the AMD Free-Sync technology keeps a consistent framerate for a near-seamless experience.

With its wide color spectrum and nifty features, the TCL 5-Series Roku makes up for a good 65+ inch smart TV. You can find it here.

2) Hisense U8H (65U8H) ($899.99)

Size: 65"

Display: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Being one of the top 4k smart TVs, Hisense U8H has new Mini-LED backlighting technology to provide brighter imaging and more control over the picture contrast. It boasts a Quantum Dot technology that easily produces richer and higher-quality images.

The Dolby Atmos audio system is capable of producing cinematic sounds from your viewing content for a realistic sound experience. The audio-tracking tech of this smart TV allows you to experience on-screen actions with surround sounds, which help simulate the scenes accurately and provide a greater immersive experience.

With 1500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz native refresh rate, this smart TV is ready to go with all your gaming needs. Additionally, the voice control feature will allow you to have complete hands-free control over all of your apps.

You can find it here.

3) Sony X85J ($947.99)

Size: 65"

Display: LED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Nearing $1,000, this is a smart Google TV from Sony. It comes fully equipped with HDR and Dolby Vision for that smooth yet detailed picture quality. Its 4K upscaling, though needs a little tinkering, provides nearly 4K quality to HD videos.

With a refresh rate of 120hz and an advanced gaming mode, this lightweight and vision-friendly screen is a versatile TV for a complete home theater experience and extended gaming sessions.

The X85J also comes with Google Assistant support and Alexa compatibility. This makes searches and interactive learning activities much easier to experience.

You can find it here.

4) TCL 6-Series Roku TV (65R635) ($948.00)

Size: 65"

Display: Mini-QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

The TCL 6-series has an amazing 4K Ultra HD display with a panel resolution of 3840x2160. It is compatible with all your run-of-the-mill subscription-based streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and more. The voice support pairs up with any Alexa device and provides voice control over smart operations.

The TCL 6-series also comes with a THX-certified gaming mode. Its powerful processing capabilities allow for seamless gaming sessions. Additionally, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, it provides you with the ultimate gaming experience with minimal input lag.

You can find it here.

5) Samsung S95B OLED TV ($1797.99)

Size: 64.5"

Display: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

The Samsung S95B has a lot going on under its hood. Its Quantum HDR OLED screen is sure to make the images pop out with dedicated pixel illumination. Not only does it provide high-contrast pictures, but it also helps consume low energy while at it.

Samsung is flexing its Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling that enhances most video formats up to a 4K resolution for outstanding image quality. Lately, the tech giant has also taken towards creating visual experiences that are soothing to the eyes. This shows that a lot of effort has gone into the Eye Comfort Mode for lowlight viewing.

Provided with a refresh rate of 120Hz, you can now enjoy your favorite games and movies at 4K with minimal lag. With object-tracking audio, a solar-powered remote, and more exciting features, Samsung's S95B is a very good investment when it comes to smart TVs.

You can find it here.

6) LG OLED Evo C2 Series ($1799.99)

Size: 65"

Display: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

The C2 Series from LG comes with an A9 Gen 5 AI processor, which is exclusive to LG. Like many other AI-supported TVs, this one also helps with auto adjustments of display settings like brightness, contrast, modes, and more to suggest optimal viewing modes.

The OLED TV provides a wide 65-inch screen with slim bezels, which allows for more pixel area. As it is with OLED screens, the contrast is visibly remarkable with absolute blacks and dedicated color illumination.

Also, you can never go wrong with Dolby's Atmos audio and Dolby Vision IQ if you are looking for a wholesome home theater experience. You can find it here.

7) LG G2 Series OLED ($1996.99)

Size: 65"

Display: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Another one of LG's most stylish smart TVs, the G2 series comes with the standard specifications of most high-range products on the market. The self-lit pixels of the almost edge-to-edge OLED display ensure superior contrasts and multiple levels of brightness.

The G2 series is also equipped with LG's exclusive AI processor that analyzes the content you’re watching and regulates the display settings accordingly to provide the best viewing experience.

Equipped with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, the G2 series is ready to go with your movie needs. This smart TV also comes with an NVIDIA G-Sync game optimizer and variable refresh rates to allow for adaptive gaming performance.

You can find it here.

8) Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV ($2997.99)

Size: 65"

Display: Neo QLED

Resolution: 8K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Moving into high-range smart TVs, the Samsung QN900A offers a Neo QLED screen for ultra high-res visuals of 8K resolution. It is basically their own version of the mini-LED technology, which has been doing quite well in bringing us a high contrast range in viewing experience.

The anti-glare screen will take care of images that are heavy on your vision and is necessary, for it seems to be essentially bezel-less. This means that you get to have an immersive viewing experience without compromising your eyesight.

Needless to say that while 8K upscaling is already impressive enough, Samsung's Quantum HDR 48X makes sure you find exactly what you'd expect out of a Samsung screen: vibrant color ranges. This makes it as one of the top smart TVs of 2022. You can find it here.

9) Sony Bravia X95K ($2998.00)

Size: 75”

Display: LCD

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Sony has a long-standing reputation for delivering rich and excellent images, and the Sony Bravia X95K is no exception. It's a premium smart TV that comes with Sony’s cognitive processor XR that keeps track of your viewing habits and personalizes your display for you. There’s an exclusive Bravia Core app that has a selection of movies to enjoy in UHD.

Being compatible with the Playstation 5, the Bravia X95K offers great gaming experiences at very low latencies. The device itself is sleek and lightweight with very thin bezels. Equipped with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and Alexa voice support, it is good to go with most smart home devices.

You can find it here.

10) Sony Bravia A80J ($2998.00)

Size: 77"

Display: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Packed with multiple features, this smart TV comes with a range of qualities for absolutely incredible experiences in your living room. Qualities like XR Triluminous Pro and XR OLED Contrast in this device provide a lifelike picture quality. The Google TV feature gives you access to a plethora of online media content, even your uneventful events.

Fully integrated with Google Assistant and Alexa devices, this TV is a perfect fit for your smart home setup. It also works with Apple AirPlay 2 to stream audio content from Apple devices.

This 4K TV also has an Acoustic Surface Audio+, which means that the screen houses the speaker that trails alongside the on-screen activities. You can find it here.

These are a few of our picks of smart TVs that are some of the most popular, well-rated, and value-for-money choices in 2022. As such, this listicle will hopefully come in handy when you're looking for your next top-of-the-line purchase.

