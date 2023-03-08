5 best cheapest RTX 3080 AIB models

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 is a high-end graphics card that is recommended for both gamers and professionals due to its performance and capabilities

It is based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture and is built on an 8nm process. This graphics card is equipped with real-time ray tracing capabilities and AI-enhanced graphics, which provides realistic lighting reflections and shadows in real-time.

The 3080 series caters to the needs of professionals who need the best performance. It is among the most powerful and capable options that you can buy today as it delivers outstanding performance for demanding applications such as gaming and professional workloads.

5 affordable RTX 3080 AIB models for best performance

1) MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio ($749)

MSI Gaming X Trio (Image via Amazon)

The MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio is a powerful high-end graphics card and one of the biggest and heaviest 3080 out there. This GPU boasts the highest boost clock speed, which is cooled by a three-fan cooling system. It also comes equipped with RGB lighting that can be customized according to the user's preference.

Overclocking the GPU is possible through MSI’s Afterburner software, but the card is already overclocked out of the box. The company also provides a standard three-year warranty with its graphics cards.

If you’re willing to overlook its bulky design and high power consumption, the MSI RTX 3080 Gaming X Trio will be an excellent choice with exceptional performance and the latest features.

2) ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC ($729.99)

ASUS TUF Gaming OC (Image via Amazon)

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC is one of the best 3080 AIB models out there due to its higher boost clock speed. You can overclock it through Asus AI Overclocking to reach its maximum potential.

The company has also made the thermals run significantly cooler and quieter than its competitors. With a three-fan cooling system, the graphics card can maintain its peak performance. They also provide their customers with a three-year warranty.

If purchased at a reasonable price, this graphics card is one of the best GPUs you can buy today, as it continues to deliver exceptional performance as compared to other top-tier options.

3) ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity ($699)

ZOTAC Gaming Trinity (Image via Amazon)

The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity is a top-of-the-line and extremely powerful graphics card designed for high-end gaming and demanding applications. The GPU has a three-fan cooling system that helps maintain sustained performance. It also has customizable RGB lighting.

You can overclock the graphics card through ZOTAC’s FireStorm software, but the performance boost is minimal compared to other alternatives. It also uses its IceStorm 2.0 cooler in this graphics card, improving its thermal performance. The company also provides its users with a standard three-year warranty.

This graphics card is a great choice for those who want a more custom design, triple fan, and good thermal performance overall.

4) EVGA RTX 3080 XC3 Black ($699)

EVGA XC3 Black ( Image via Allegro)

The EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 XC3 Black is a high-end GPU with a sleek and stylish design that features a triple fan cooling system. The black finish adds to its aesthetic, which gives it a clean and modern look.

The triple fan design ensures that the graphics card remains cool under heavy load, which is important to maintain optimal temperature and longevity.

With EVGA’s Precision X1 software, users can overclock their graphics card to achieve maximum performance.

EVGA also provides a three-year warranty on its GPUs, making it a great choice for those looking for a long-lasting and reliable option. This makes EVGA an excellent choice for those looking to invest in a high-quality graphics card for long-term use.

5) INNO3D RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC ($699)

INNO3D Twin X2 OC (Images via Amazon)

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 Twin X2 OC is among the most powerful high-tier GPUs available in the market. It features a sturdy two-fan design with a metal backplate that provides additional support and protection.

INNO3D also allows its users to overclock the graphics card through its iCHILL software. Overclocking helps increase the performance of intensive gaming and rendering needs.

This graphics card also sports a stylish and compact design, which is backed by a three-year warranty and good customer support, making it a reliable choice for those in the market for an AIB model.

After thorough research, we have found these five graphics cards are the best in this segment. Choosing one over the other should not be an issue as all of the mentioned are great GPUs. You can choose any of these based on your own requirements.

