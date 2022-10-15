All RTX 4090 AIB cards compared: Differences, prices, and more

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is currently available for purchase. This high-end card is the first launch in the new Ada Lovelace-based RTX 40 series lineup. Several AIB partners have RTX 4090 models that have hit shelves recently.

Thus, users who are looking to buy a shiny new BFGPU (Big Ferocious GPU) will have several options from multiple video card manufacturers. Choosing the best among these can be a bit intimidating, especially for first-time PC builders and users who do not have the necessary technical knowledge.

Although the choice depends on which model users prefer personally, there are a few other metrics that can help people choose a better-performing GPU.

A guide to choosing the best RTX 4090 AIB card for a PC build

With the RTX 40 series, 10 major video card manufacturers have prepared 4090 designs (apart from Nvidia themselves). Major graphics card manufacturer and one of Nvidia's oldest partners, EVGA, quit the GPU market recently, leaving behind a legacy of high-quality partner designs.

1) The Nvidia Founder's Edition

The Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders' Edition graphics card (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia Founder's Edition designs have received a solid quality bump, making them a great choice for most users. The company has created a solid graphics card based on the AD102 GPU that looks competitive, packs solid thermal performance, and is amongst the cheapest alternatives on the market.

The Founders' Edition variant is priced at $1,599.

2) Asus

The ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 (Image via ASUS)

Asus is one of the leading hardware manufacturers globally. They also make some high-end cards under their ROG Strix lineup. For the newly launched BFGPU, the Taiwanese hardware manufacturer has come up with a giant boxy design, which is one of the best performing 4090s money can buy. The high-end ROG Strix variant is priced at $1,999.

ASUS sells the TUF Gaming model on a budget. The 4090 TUF Gaming variant is not a massive step down from the ROG Strix model. However, users will miss out on some features (like the over-the-top RGB). It is $400 cheaper at $1,599.

3) MSI

The MSI RTX 4090 SUPRIM LIQUID X (Image via MSI)

MSI, alongside ASUS and Gigabyte, is among the leading graphics card brands in the market. For the RTX 40 series, the company is continuing its three lineups: the Ventus cards on a budget, the Gaming X cards in mid-range, and the Suprim X cards at the flagship level.

The air-cooled Suprim X is one of the best options to choose from at the moment. It has been priced at $1,700, only $100 more than Nvidia's baseline.

The Suprim X cards also have a water-cooled variant this time around. These cards are one of the most expensive and best-performing options available on the market. This GPU has been priced at $1,750.

The mid-tier Gaming X cards are significantly cut-down versions of the Suprim X models. They can be purchased for $1,599.

4) Gigabyte

The Gigabyte Aorus Master RTX 4090 (Image via Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has introduced two 4090 variants to choose from. Their top-of-the-line model is called the Aorus Master. In the mid-range segment, the company has prepped the Gaming OC model, which packs competitive performance at modest pricing. Although the Aorus Master is priced at a hefty premium of $1,799, the Gaming OC model can be purchased for $1,699.

Overall. the Aorus Master and Gaming OC graphics cards come with numerous fancy features that make them a worthy option over others in the market.

5) Inno3D

he Inno3D RTX 4090 iCHILL X3 (Image via Inno3D)

Inno3D has introduced a couple of graphics cards for this generation. The list includes three GPUs in the iCHILL lineup. The 4090 iCHILL X3 card has been priced at a hefty premium of $1,999.

For those on a budget, the company has introduced a 4090 X3 OC model. This graphics card is a barebones RTX 4090 with just the essentials required to utilize 100% of the card. It has been priced at $1,599.

Inno3D is known for producing high-quality graphics cards at a competitive price. The company has also introduced both air-cooled and water-cooled variants of the 4090.

6) Colorful

The Colorful iGame Vulcan RTX 4090 OC-V (Image via Colorful)

Colorful has launched three graphics card lineups with their new 40 series GPUs. These include the water-cooled Neptune OC, the flagship air-cooled Vulcan lineup, and the budget BattleAX GPUs.

The Colorful Vulcan GPUs are known for their out-of-the-box design and competitive thermal performance. The flagship entry has been priced at $1,770.

For those on a budget, the BattleAX GPUs offer unmatched performance without costing a fortune. Although they come with a chunky cooler, the Battle AX GPU is only slightly worse than the FE card in terms of thermal performance. They have been priced at $1,599.

7) Palit

The Palit Gamerock RTX 4090 (Image via Palit)

Palit is known for their unique designs. Their Gamerock 4090 packs an interesting LED-lit pattern that the company calls the Midnight Kaleidoscope. The Palit cards also pack competitive performance and thermals. All of this makes the Gamerock 4090 a solid option to consider if gamers are looking for a unique design.

The GameRock card has been priced at $1,700 ($100 above Nvidia's baseline).

8) Gainward

The Gainward RTX 4090 Phantom GS (Image via Pal Gainward)

Gainward has come up with a completely black graphics card with minimal RGB for their 4090 offering. The company calls this design the "Night Baron." The only lighting on this card can be spotted on the logo located at the side of the video card. Gainward has also paired the Phantom GS with improved Cyclone fans and a reworked fin structure.

The Gainward Phantom 4090 has been priced at $1,649.

9) Zotac

The ZOTAC AMP Extreme AIRO RTX 4090 (Image via ZOTAC)

Zotac has introduced a couple of video cards for the 4090 GPU. The list includes the AMP Extreme AIRO flagship entry, which packs a revamped design and highly improved cooling hardware. This card has been priced at $1,699.

The other entry is the RTX 4090 Trinity OC, which packs decent performance at a slightly modest price point. It has been priced at $1,649. The base model of the Trinity lineup is currently being offered at a baseline price of $1,599.

Overall, the Zotac 4090 cards are a good choice for gamers looking for a stylish GPU to put in their build.

10) Galax

The Galax RTX 4090 Serious Gaming (Image via Galax)

Galax has introduced their Serious Gaming 4090 GPU as part of their RTX 40 series lineup. This GPU is the flagship offering of the company. It comes with a stylish gamer-friendly look out of the box. The GPU also bundles an anti-sag bracket.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced a 4090 ST graphics card that is $100 cheaper than the SG variant. Overall, the Galax Serious lineup comes with great GPUs to opt for while putting together a build in 2022.

11) PNY

The PNY XLR8 Gaming RTX 4090 VERTO EPIC-X (Image via PNY)

PNY has introduced their XLR8 Gaming graphics card as part of their 40 series lineup. This GPU packs high-end components and a quirky design.

It has a large surface area and takes up four slots in a gaming PC rig. However, it comes with solid thermal performance and is one of the best GPUs to choose from. The GPU is being offered at the baseline price of $1,599.

