5 best controllers for PC gaming to invest in this Holiday Season (2022)

Controllers alleviate the PC gaming experience by a whole lot. They are easy to use, compact, and pack vibration motors that add a new layer to the immersion. Thus, investing in a gamepad is one of the best decisions any PC gamer can make.

Multiple manufacturers sell gamepads that range from first-party console joysticks to high-end options like the Xbox Elite Series 2 and the newly unveiled Sony DualSense Edge to third-party options like the Razer Wolverine.

With so many options out in the wild, figuring out the best gamepads can be a bit of a chore. Thus, this list was put together with the sole purpose of helping gamers wind down their options.

A guide to choosing the best controllers for PC gaming

4) MSI Force GC30V2 White Wireless controller ($29.99)

The MSI Force GC30V2 White (Image via Newegg)

The MSI Force GC30V2 White gamepad is a cost-effective wireless joystick that packs every feature an average gamer could ask for. It is based on the Xbox 360 gamepad's design and comes with dual vibration motors and dual connection modes.

However, the best part of this gamepad comes with interchangeable D-pads. Gamers can also connect it to Android devices for portable gaming on the go. At $29.99, it is one of the most cost-effective gamepads money can buy.

5) Xbox 360 wired controller ($36.99)

The Xbox 360 gamepad (Image via Newegg)

The Xbox 360's original gamepad is one of the best controllers ever made. It packs a timeless design with an ergonomic layout. It also comes with dual vibration motors that are extremely high-quality and up to par with modern standards.

However, it is no longer officially sold by Microsoft. On the bright side, multiple third-party manufacturers have launched their variants of the gamepad that offer a similar experience at a much cheaper price point.

Hyperkin @Hyperkin



Full circle. Back in control.



Details to come!



#Keep05Alive Today, 17 years ago, the #Xbox 360 launched to much acclaim. Now announcing the Xenon, a replica of the official #Xbox 360 Controller - licensed with Designed for Xbox - for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Windows 10|11 PCs.Full circle. Back in control.Details to come! Today, 17 years ago, the #Xbox360 launched to much acclaim. Now announcing the Xenon, a replica of the official #Xbox 360 Controller - licensed with Designed for Xbox - for Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/Windows 10|11 PCs.Full circle. Back in control. Details to come!#Keep05Alive https://t.co/3ElNhLNdrN

Gamers can pick up the controller in the second-hand market as well. However, figuring out a fresh Xbox 360 gamepad after all these years can be difficult.

Thus, another option worth considering is Hyperkin's resurrection of the Xbox 360 gamepad. Although a bit costlier, this variant might be the closest replica to this legendary joystick design.

3) Official Xbox Wireless gamepad ($44.99)

The Xbox wireless gamepad (Image via Newegg)

The redone official Xbox Wireless gamepad is one of the best options on the market. It comes with an ergonomic button layout and is the perfect size for the average gamer.

It packs a few improvements over the Xbox One equivalent. Currently, the Mineral Camo edition of the new gamepad is available for just $44.99 instead of its $70 price tag.

2) Sony DualSense Wireless Controller ($69.99)

The Sony DualSense wireless gamepad (Image via Newegg)

The Sony DualSense is one of the most technologically advanced next-gen controllers available. It comes with an improved design and packs a longer battery capacity.

However, the most highlighted features of the gamepad are adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. The vibration motors have improved significantly when compared to the DualShock 4.

dick grayson @wolverinesuns One cool feature on ps5 I’ve noticed is the dualsense changes colour when swapping knights redhood Robin batgirl One cool feature on ps5 I’ve noticed is the dualsense changes colour when swapping knights redhood Robin batgirl https://t.co/b8SYqTQUx9

It is priced at $74.99. However, gamers can pick it up for just $69.99 on Amazon now. During the Cyber Monday sale, this controller was selling for just $50.

1) Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 gamepad ($114.99)

The Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless gamepad (Image via Amazon)

The Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 is one of the most advanced and feature-rich gamepads available. It comes with adjustable shorter hair triggers, an improved D-pad, adjustable-tension thumbstick, wrap-around rubberized grip, and unmatched customization options.

The gamepad generally costs $169.99 with higher-end models going for even higher. However, the black variant is currently available for just $114.99. It was priced even lower in the Cyber Monday sale.

