5 best free PC games on Steam that can run without graphics cards

If anyone says that no free games can be played without a graphics card in the year 2021, the concept is absolutely wrong.

Indie game developers are known for their contributions in the gaming industry for making low-requirement games while delivering huge results with them. Indie game developers around the world are also known for making games affordable while some are made free to give a fun experience to the players.

This listicle will be giving the readers suggestions on five free PC games on Steam that can be played on any computer without a graphics card in the year 2021.

Which free PC games on Steam can be played without a graphics card?

The free games that have been shortlisted to be showcased in this list are:

Brawlhalla

Super Animal Royale

AdVenture Capitalist

Cube Escape: Paradox

Ann

The entire Steam store is full of free games that can be played without a dedicated graphics card and these are the ones that stood out.

1) Brawlhalla

Brawhalla is one of the best free fighting game that can be played with friends (Image via Ubisoft)

Platforms: iOS, Android, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Steam

The multiplayer indie fighting game developed by Blue Mammoth Games and published by Ubisoft has a huge fanbase and requires the least amount of resources for enjoying it. The game has a casual free-for-alls, ranked mode and allows players to make private lobbies to play with their friends.

2) Super Animal Royale

Super Animal Royale is a great free 2D battle royale game (Image via Modus Game)

Platforms: Stadia, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Steam

There are many gamers who are into the battle royale genre, but players with underwhelming systems don't get to enjoy it much. However, that isn’t an issue as Steam is full of indie battle royale games and Super Animal Royale is one of them. The game can accommodate a total of 64 players which brings the proper feel of the genre.

3) AdVenture Capitalist

Players can learn about business in a fun way with AdVenture Capitalist (Image via Hyper Hippo Games)

Platforms: PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, macOS, Linux, and PC

The clicker free-to-play game simulator game developed and published by Hyper Hippo Games is lightweight and can be run on any system. The motive of the game is to build a functioning capitalist empire in a casual and fun way.

4) Cube Escape: Paradox

Cube Escape: Paradox is one of a kind 2D puzzle game (Image by Rusty Lake)

Platforms: iOS, Android, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Steam

For fans of puzzle games, Cube Escape: Paradox is a treat for them all. The game has an intriguing story, beautiful artwork, and voice-overs which make the game more than just an average puzzle game.

5) Ann

Horror indie JRPG Ann has an amazing story (Image via Steam)

Platforms: Steam

Rong Rong @rongrongarts



Steam :

Itch-io :

NG : Hi everyone! After 1 year of development, the wait is finally over! Ann is out now! You can play the full game by clicking any of the links below! Enjoy and have fun!!Steam : store.steampowered.com/app/1511270/An… Itch-io : rongrong.itch.io/ann NG : newgrounds.com/portal/view/81… Hi everyone! After 1 year of development, the wait is finally over! Ann is out now! You can play the full game by clicking any of the links below! Enjoy and have fun!!Steam : store.steampowered.com/app/1511270/An…Itch-io : rongrong.itch.io/annNG : newgrounds.com/portal/view/81… https://t.co/eiMq7jwYZw

Japanese Role-Playing Games are famous for their way of story-telling and are flawless when it comes to the horror genre. Ann takes the players to a horrifying haunted school story which intrigues players to go on and unravel the dark secrets of the building.

