5 best free games like GTA on Play Store in 2020

The GTA series is well known for the action and adventure that it offers to its players. GTA games feature an exciting and comprehensive open-world, replete with thrilling missions that keep the players hooked for hours on a stretch.

As a result of the success and attention that the franchise received on its console versions, Rockstar decided to port several of its games over to the mobile platform. However, these games cost a reasonable amount of money, and not everyone will be able to purchase all of them.

If you're looking for games that are very similar to GTA, here are our top 5 titles that will provide you the same experience.

Five best free games like GTA on Play store in 2020

These are five of the best games like GTA, which can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store:

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime. Image: APKMirror.

The Gangstar series is considered as the direct competitor of the GTA series, even on the mobile platform. In addition to being free, this title can be played both online and offline.

Like the GTA games, this title offers an open-world and over 80 action-adventure missions that you will surely enjoy. Gangstar Vegas is also appreciated for the array of vehicles that it offers.

2. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld. Image: Google Play.

Like other games of the Gangstar series, this title is about the lifestyle of gangs who rule the streets. Gangstar New Orleans does a great job of portraying the dark fictional side of the city of New Orleans.

The game also allows the players to explore the vast open-world, just like the GTA franchise. If this title is on your 'play next' list, you'll surely like its realistic graphics and engaging soundtrack.

3. California Straight 2 Compton

California Straight 2 Compton. Image: BlueStacks.

This game will surely remind you of GTA: San Andreas. The story of California Straight 2 Compton revolves around gang wars, and you will be required to establish your dominance by defeating others.

The map of this game might not be as big as the GTA titles, but there are various exciting missions that you can be a part of. The game is replete with weapons picked from arsenals all across the globe, and enough vehicles for you to make a personal convoy.

4. Miami Crime Simulator

Miami Crime Simulator. Image: Google Play.

If you liked playing GTA: Vice City, then this game should be on your priority list. Often dubbed as a GTA clone, the mobile title is set in the city of Miami. Your primary duty will be to protect your area from goons who will try to intimidate you.

If you are looking for action and car screeching sounds, the game has many missions that you can be a part of, and earn rewards on the go. You will also be paid for every successful mission in the form of coins.

5. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Dude Theft Wars. Image: Google Play.

This game is for those who are into pixelated graphics. You can lead the life of your choice in Dude Theft Wars and make your own decisions.

If you love the GTA series, you will obviously want to live a life filled with crazy missions, and this game creates an excellent opportunity for players to enjoy the gameplay. This title also has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.