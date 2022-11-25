With Black Friday almost here, now is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming setup or gift the best headphones without breaking the bank.

Headphones are an important peripheral to have for an amazing gaming experience. A good pair provides comfort so that the user can wear them for long sessions, exceptional directional audio to help locate enemies, and a competent microphone to communicate efficiently with teammates.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, SteelSeries Arctis Pro, and 3 other gaming headphones worth buying during the Black Friday 2022 sale

1) Razer Barracuda X ($49.99)

The Razer Barracuda X (Image via Razer)

The Razer Barracuda X is an already well-priced pair of headphones, but it is being sold for even cheaper this Black Friday. Its original price is $99.99, but one can buy it for half the price at Best Buy.

The Razer Barracuda X is a decent option as it is the jack of all trades, with great sound quality, microphone, and build quality. If you are a multi-platform gamer, this device has various connectivity options with Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5mm jack, USB-A, and USB-C.

2) Razer BlackShark V2 Pro ($99.99)

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (Image via Razer)

The original price of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is $179.99, but it is currently being sold for $99.99 on Amazon. With more than 40% off, this is one of the best deals on headphones.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro has an audiophile-level sound quality with 7.1 spatial surround sound. It is compatible with all consoles but is perfect for PC gaming.

The detachable microphone on the wireless headphones is of top quality and can be used by streamers. The lightweight pair can also be connected via a cable or using a 3.5mm jack, both providing lossless, low-latency audio.

3) Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max ($90)

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max (Image via Turtle Beach)

Gamers can save up to $40 by buying the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max for $90 on Amazon instead of the original $129.99.

This pair of headphones is the #1 bestseller in the marketplace, and for good reason. It features lag-free wireless audio while packing an astounding 48+ hour battery life. The body is lightweight and has a flip-to-mute microphone and breathable fabric ear cushions that are also glasses-friendly.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max connects via a USB dongle and is officially licensed by Microsoft for Xbox consoles. However, it is also fully compatible with PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

4) SteelSeries Arctis Pro ($109)

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro (Image via SteelSeries)

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro can be bought from Amazon for $109 instead of the original price of $179.99, making it a complete steal. It features ANC (Active Noise Cancelation) DTS v2.0 surround sound, premium speaker drivers that reproduce hi-res audio up to 40,000 Hz, and a top-quality elastic fabric headband.

Many professional esports players use this pair of headphones due to its lightweight design and the plethora of features it has equipped. The microphone has noise cancelation, removing all background noise to deliver clear voice communication with a frequency response of 100-10,000 kHz.

5) HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless ($159.99)

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless (Image via HyperX)

The $200 HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless is on sale on Amazon for $159.99. Saving $40 might not seem like much, but given the quality of the product, it's a rare opportunity.

This pair of headphones comes with a detachable noise-canceling microphone, dual-chamber drivers, onboard audio controls, and a simple lightweight design. It features a massive battery capacity of 300 hours on a single charge, allowing gamers to use it without needing to charge for a long time. It also only takes 4.5 hours to fully charge.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless packs DTS X Spatial Audio, which is ideal for FPS games as it pinpoints enemy locations. It also provides an immersive experience for action-adventure games.

