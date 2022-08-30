5 best gaming laptops to play Saints Row (2022)

Saints Row (2022) has already been released in what is considered a cultural reboot. It has been some time since fans got to play a new game in the series, and naturally, the technology has evolved. Deep Silver has noted that gamers will require a system that can accept a moderate load in modern games.

Saints Row is an iconic series in the world of video games. The 2022 release has finally arrived after a delay and is available for purchase on all major platforms.

The publisher has officially given a set of requirements that will be required to run Saints Row optimally on PCs. With the advent of modern gaming laptops, there are quite a few options available on the market that players can pick up.

Gaming laptops to run Saints Row (2022) efficiently

5) Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 6

A bit of a tradeoff from the officially recommended settings of Saints Row, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 6 will be competent. It's powered by a Ryzen 7 5800H, which has eight cores, 16 threads, and a cache memory of 16 MB. By default, the CPU clock runs at 3.2 GHz and can go up to 4.4 GHz when boosted.

That's not all, as the 16" QHD screen has a 165 Hz refresh rate, preventing stutter. Not only is the screen large and vibrant, but it's also easy on the eye and will be ideal for those long missions.

The screen supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync and gives up to 500 nits at full brightness. There won't be any performance issues as it's powered by an 8 GB RTX 3070 and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM.

4) Acer Predator Triton 500 SE

The Acer Predator Triton 500 SE will not only run Saints Row well, but it can run almost any available game seamlessly. In the heart, like the 12-generation i9 processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. It's an absolute beast, given it comes with 16 GB RTX 3080 Ti and a staggering 32 GB of DDR5 RAM.

While it might seem a bit overkill, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE is a future-proof investment. Acer cares about heat generation as it has its own patented cooling technique, which prevents the machine from heating up unnecessarily. On this device, users will get a 16" screen with a 240 Hz refresh rate for extreme frame rates.

3) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 might have been released in 2021, but the device remains ever so powerful a year later. If someone wants to play Saints Row on this device, they won't have to compromise with performance.

The Strix Scar 15 is powered by Ryzen 9 5900HX, which is incredibly powerful in performance output. The CPU can notch up to 4.4 GHz while delivering consistent power throughout a gaming session.

Inside the hood lies 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 8 GB of NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti, which can efficiently execute many high-end video games. Interestingly, users can get the exact specifications with 32 GB DDR4 RAM, further boosting performance.

2) Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6

When the Legion 7 Gen 6 was released, Lenovo claimed it to be the most powerful 16" gaming laptop in the world. While that can be debated, there's no doubt it will be possible to run Saints Row with ease thanks to the hardware it contains.

Like the ROG Strix Scar 15, it runs on an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor with eight cores and 16 threads. Where it outdoes, the Strix Scar is its 16 GB of RTX 3080 Ti.

Additionally, the device runs on two strips of DDR4 RAM of 16 GB each. It comes with Lenovo's patented Coldfront 3.0 Technology to ensure no overheating. Overall, it's an excellent device for those willing to spend extra money to get optimum performance.

1) Razer Blade 17

Razer has built a solid reputation in gaming devices, and the Blade 17 is the epitome of that. It comprises a 12th gen i9 processor with 14 cores and 20 threads. Its gigantic 17.3" screen, the largest of all five devices listed here, sets it apart. However, the screen is just one part of it, as Razer's device has solid specifications.

It contains 32 GB DDR5 RAM and 16 GB of RTX 3080Ti, which will efficiently run Saints Row in the highest settings. Heating won't be an issue as Razer Blade 17 comes with the next-generation vapor chamber cooling. While the 17.3" screen has a 144 Hz refresh rate, it makes up for its large screen size, making it a gamer's delight.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

