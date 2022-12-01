5 best gaming wheels for Need for Speed Unbound

Gaming wheels improve immersion when it comes to racing simulators. Multiple offerings like Forza Horizon 5, Assetto Corsa, and Need for Speed support these accessories, which help add another layer to the gameplay experience.

The upcoming Need for Speed game, Unbound, will be compatible with racing steering wheels. Multiple of these items are available on the market. To find the best ones, gamers need to narrow down their options. The list below was put together to help gamers in this regard.

Five gaming wheels ideal for NFS Unbound

5) Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback wheel ($159)

The Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback wheel (Image via Newegg)

The Thrustmaster TMX is one of the most cost-effective high-quality gaming wheels for Xbox and PC. It comes with 11-inch rims and an ergonomic design that will satisfy most gamers.

Built mainly with the Xbox Series X and Series S in mind, the TMX supports up to 900° wheel rotation, as well as force feedback, to offer better immersion during gaming sessions. Currently, the Thrustmaster TMX gaming wheel is available for just $159 on Newegg.

4) Logitech G920 Driving Force gaming wheel ($199.99)

The Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel (Image via Newegg)

The Logitech G920 is one of the best steering wheels for Xbox consoles and computers. This product is similar to its PlayStation sibling, the Logitech G29, and comes with dual-motor force feedback that ensures a more realistic simulation experience.

The Logitech G920 is made out of high-quality hand-stitched leather that replicates the original steering wheel. It comes with a D-pad and controller buttons on the wheel to simplify accessing racing controls. The G920 is currently selling for just $199.99 on Amazon instead of its regular $299.99 MSRP.

Fat Kid Deals @FatKidDeals



fkd.sale/?l=https://amz… Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $199, retail $299! Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals for $199, retail $299!fkd.sale/?l=https://amz… https://t.co/npAduR0QpJ

3) Thrustmaster T150 Rs Force feedback racing wheel ($226.99)

The Thrustmaster T150 Rs Force feedback racing wheel (Image via Newegg)

The T150 RS was built for PlayStation consoles and PCs. The wheel shares a lot of similarities with the Thrustmaster TMX. It comes with 11-inch wheel rims and supports a wider 1080° wheel rotation and silent force feedback. The product also has a belt-pulley system on its base. Currently, the Thrustmaster T150 RS Force Feedback gaming wheel is selling for $226.99 on Newegg.

2) Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel ($268.99)

The Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel (Image via Newegg)

The Logitech G29 is one of the best steering wheels for PlayStation consoles and computers. With durable solid steel ball bearings, stainless steel shifters, pedals, and a hand-stitched leather wheel grip, it is arguably one of the best-built racing wheels on this list.

The G29 offers an on-wheel D-pad, console buttons for easy access, and LED indicator lights for maximum immersion. This wheel also comes with dual-motor force feedback that facilitates a realistic simulation experience. Currently, this gaming wheel is priced at $268.99 on Newegg.

1) Thrustmaster T300 RS GT racing wheel ($528)

The Thrustmaster T300 RS GT racing wheel (Image via Newegg)

The Thrustmaster T300 RS GT racing wheel was produced in partnership with Gran Turismo and PlayStation. It is one of the most high-end industry-grade wheels money can buy. It is only compatible with PlayStation 5 and PC.

Gamer Kingdom @GamerKingdomUK amzn.to/3VgzPpe Ad: £90 OFF Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Force Feedback Racing Wheel - Officially licensed for Gran Turismo - PS5 / PS4 / PC - UK Ad: £90 OFF Thrustmaster T300 RS GT Force Feedback Racing Wheel - Officially licensed for Gran Turismo - PS5 / PS4 / PC - UK 🇬🇧 amzn.to/3VgzPpe https://t.co/tLPeGMIVoS

This wheel boasts a detachable Gran Turismo-styled wheel that supports force feedback for an accurate simulation experience. Metal pedals, accelerators, and height-adjustable clutch pedals are also included with this gaming wheel. The Thrustmaster T300 RS is priced at a whopping $528, making it the most expensive steering wheel on this list. Lucky gamers might find it available at a lower cost on Amazon.

Poll : 0 votes