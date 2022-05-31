How to set up a racing wheel on PC for gaming (2022)

The racing wheel is a great option for hardcore racing simulator fans as it makes driving truly immersive, which is way better than using a controller or a keyboard and mouse. A good racing wheel setup will give you more control over the car and make you feel the road underneath your feet with the forceful feedback.

It takes a few steps to properly set up a racing wheel on your PC, but there's nothing too complicated and it will only take a few minutes.

A guide to setting up a racing wheel for PC gaming

We will be taking the Logitech G29 Steering Wheel as an example for this guide, but other racing wheels have a similar setup, with only a few minor differences in the software.

1) Mount the components on the stand

Racing steering wheel stand for Logitech wheels (Image via Amazon)

This step can be skipped if you have not bought a stand, but having one makes setting up all the components easier and also makes them convenient to use.

First, you need to start by sliding the pedals into the slots on the bottom of the stand, which has a gap for the cables to pass through as well. Second, the shifter mount needs to screw onto the main stand, on either side of the stand, whichever you prefer. The shifter can then slide right into the slot and has to be clamped-on for firmness.

Next, take the main steering wheel and plug in all the cables into the back. These include the power connector, shifter cable, and pedal connector, and the extra slack can be tucked around at the back of the wheel for better cable management. Finally, slot in the wheel on the stand and tighten the adjusters on the side.

2) Download and install the software

Logitech G Hub software (Image by Sportskeeda)

All that needs to be done is to connect the USB from the wheel to the PC. The wheel will calibrate by turning left and right by itself. Ensure that all the cables are tucked away so that they do not come in the way while driving.

Download the Logitech G Hub software from the official Logitech website and install it, which is available for both Windows and macOS. The software will automatically detect the Logitech components connected to your PC and the racing wheel will calibrate itself once again.

3) Tweak software settings

In the software, all actions from the wheel, pedal, and shifter can be re-assigned to your preference. The controls are named as per the PlayStation controller and need to be changed accordingly. Macros can also be assigned to various keys and actions for complex customization.

Moreover, the software can change the sensitivity of all the wheels and pedals. If you want to turn more while physically turning less, keep the sensitivity above 50, and vice versa. Similarly, for the pedals, if you want more input with less force, increase the sensitivity. Each pedal, including the clutch, brake, and accelerator, can have different sensitivities.

4) Tweak in-game settings

Difficulty settings in Forza Horizon 5 (Image by Sportskeeda)

To make the most of the wheel, pedal, and shifter, you need to keep all car settings on manual instead of automatic in the game, so that you can use your equipment to control the car.

For example, in Forza Horizon 5, under "Difficulty" settings, you need to change the "Shifting" setting to "Manual w/ Clutch." This will be the same case for other simulators as well.

By following these few steps, players can get their racing wheel setup up and running quite easily. Since these offer more immersion, making sure that everything is set up just right will help players enjoy gaming without interruptions.

