5 best GPUs for Intel Core i5-14400

The Intel Core i5-14400 was launched at CES as the latest iteration of Intel's successful budget formula. The chipset brings the performance improvements of the new 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh lineup to the $200 range. With this generation, Intel has coupled the processor with four efficient cores, bringing the total core count up to ten. This makes the chip one of the best options for budget gamers.

Choosing the best graphics card for the Core i5-14400 can be a bit difficult. The CPU is quite versatile and allows you to choose from a wide variety of GPUs. To help you choose the best graphics processor for it, we will mention the ideal options in this list.

The Intel Core i5-14400 can be bundled with a wide range of GPUs

1) Nvidia RTX 4060 ($299)

The RTX 4060 is a capable GPU for the Core i5-14400 (Image via Walmart)

The $299 RTX 4060 is one of the latest 1080p gaming graphics cards from Team Green. The card was launched to replace the popular 3060 with better performance and support for the latest technological advancements. It is one of the strongest offerings in the $300 range, making it a great pair with the Core i5-14400.



Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 CUDA cores 3,072 RT cores 24 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 115W

In terms of on-paper specs, the 4060 is powered by the AD107 graphics processor. It is a step below the AD106 found on the RTX 4060 Ti. Moreover, you get 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with this GPU, a step below the 12 GB VRAM the 3060 shipped with. The 4060 is very power efficient and draws only 115W under full load.

Pros:

The Nvidia RTX 4060 brings support for DLSS 3 with frame generation. It is priced competitively at $299.

Cons:

Rasterization performance of the 4060 isn't much better than the 3060. 8 GB of VRAM can be a bit limiting in some video games.

2) AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT ($329)

The AMD RX 7600 XT is a budget-friendly 1080p gaming GPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT was launched to compete against the RTX 4060 Ti. The graphics card is much cheaper than the Nvidia alternative while delivering much better performance than the RTX 4060. The GPU was launched for $329. You can get the best value with the Core i5-14400 if you spot it on sale for about $10-15 cheaper.



AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics processor Navi 33 Shading units 2,048 RT cores 32 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 TDP 190W

The GPU packs 16 GB of VRAM, which makes it the only card to offer such a large memory size on a tight budget. The graphics card is based on the Navi 33 GPU, which is also found on the cheaper RX 7600. However, it can be quite power inefficient and draws up to 190W under full load.

Pros:

The AMD RX 7600 XT is competitively priced at just $329. You get 16 GB of GDDR6 VRAM with it.

Cons:

Ray tracing performance of the 7600 XT isn't the best. The graphics card isn't much faster than the last-gen 6600 XT.

3) Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8 GB ($399)

The RTX 4060 Ti is a premium 1080p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

If you have about $400 to spend, we recommend the RTX 4060 Ti for the Core i5-14400. This graphics card bundles much better ray tracing performance. Also, it is about 17% faster than the 7600 XT, making it an ideal choice for games looking for premium 1080p performance.



Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti Graphics processor AD106 CUDA cores 4,352 RT cores 34 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 TDP 160W

The RTX 4060 Ti is based on the AD106 graphics processor. It is available in two variants: a $399 card with 8 GB VRAM and a $499 GPU with 16 GB VRAM. The graphics card is also quite power efficient at 160W. However, the card isn't much faster than the last-gen 3060 Ti in rasterization workloads.

Pros:

The RTX 4060 Ti features strong ray tracing performance. You get DLSS 3 with frame generation on this card.

Cons:

The 16 GB 4060 Ti is too expensive for what it delivers. The GPU isn't much faster than the last-gen 3060 Ti.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT ($499)

The AMD RX 7800 XT is designed for premium 1440p gaming (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is a high-end option for the Core i5-14400. The graphics card can handle most of the latest video games at 1440p and 4K resolutions without major performance issues. The best part about this GPU is its affordable $500 price point, which makes it wonderful for mid-range setups.



AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics processor Navi 32 Shading units 3,840 RT cores 60 Memory 16 GB GDDR6 TDP 263W

The RX 7800 XT is based on the Navi 32 graphics processor, which is a slightly cut-down version of the higher-end Navi 31. The graphics card also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory as the 7700 XT and the 7600 XT.

Pros:

The RX 7800 XT is priced quite well at $499. The graphics card bundles 16 GB of VRAM.

Cons:

The 7800 XT doesn't have the best ray tracing performance.

5) Nvidia RTX 4070 Super ($599)

The RTX 4070 Super is one of the latest graphics cards in the market (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Super is currently your best bet in the $600 range. The GPU is slightly faster than the AMD RX 7800 XT in rasterization performance while also delivering improved ray tracing performance and support for DLSS 3 with frame generation. This makes it one of the best high-end GPUs for the Core i5-14400.



Nvidia RTX 4070 Super Graphics processor AD104 CUDA cores 7,168 RT cores 56 Memory 12 GB GDDR6X TDP 220W

The 4070 Super is a refreshed version of the older 4070 and it maxes out the AD104 graphics processor with more CUDA, Tensor, and RT cores. The GPU still packs 12 GB of GDDR6X memory and has a slightly higher power rating of 220W.

Pros:

The RTX 4070 Super packs superb ray tracing performance. You also get DLSS 3 with frame generation.

Cons:

At $599, the 4070 Super can be quite costly.

The Core i5-14400 can be best paired with the GPUs listed above. Thanks to the 14th gen tech powering it, you can expect a decent balance between the chip and the graphics card.