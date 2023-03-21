5 best GPUs to pair with AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

The most popular CPU in the Ryzen 5000 series, Ryzen 5 5600X was launched in 2020. This chip is still an excellent pick for a budget PC build even after almost three years.

Ryzen 5 5600X has six cores and 12 threads, with a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.6 GHz, but unlike any CPU with a "G" suffix, Ryzen 5 5600X lacks integrated graphics. So using the Ryzen 5 5600X to its potential will require a dedicated GPU.

Since there are so many options in the market, choosing the perfect GPU is tough. In this article, we will offer various options, from budget-friendly choices to premium options, which can push your gaming PC's potential to its limits.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 and 4 other best GPUs to pair with Ryzen 5 5600X to push its potential

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600

Radeon RX 6600 from Team Red is the most budget-friendly option on the list as it offers an excellent 1080p performance. It has 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 1,626MHz base clock and a boost clock of 2,491 MHz, which will give you an average of 120FPS in 1080p and 75FPS in 1440p.

Radeon RX 6600 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 Shading Units 1792 Base clock 1626 MHz Boost clock 2491 MHz

This performance-segment graphics card by AMD was launched with a price tag of $329 but right now it is likely to be around $250 on the Newegg website. It is an excellent pair for the Ryzen 5 5600X on a tight budget as you'll get a significant boost in performance and headroom for streaming and video rendering.

4. Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti

RTX 3060 Ti was launched in December 2020, just after the earlier 30 series launch in September. This card has powerful specs with an uncommon price range, making it one of the most popular mid-range picks.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256 bit Shading Units 4864 Base clock 1410 MHz Boost clock 1665 MHz

Geforce RTX 3060 Ti was introduced to the market with a $399 price tag featuring 8GB of GDDR6 memory alongside a 1410 MHz base clock and a boost clock of 1665 MHz, which offers an excellent 1080p and 1440p performance at this price point.

3. Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

Next in line is another premium card from Team Green. Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 was introduced way back in 2020 but is still a great option for a gaming build at around $500.

Nvidia RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256 bit Shading Units 5888 Base clock 1500 MHz Boost clock 1725 MHz

If you want a great 1440p performance from your build but on a small fortune on a GPU, then this is one of the best value-for-money GPUs you can go for.

It is an excellent pair for Ryzen 5 5600X for less than $500 as it offers vital productivity performance in addition to a great 1440p and 4K gaming performance. Also, if you want to try out raytracing while maintaining a solid FPS, this is a great option to look for.

2. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

While most GPUs from AMD are known for their price-to-performance ratio, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT is known for its place in the high-end GPU section. Although this GPU lacks ray tracing like Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070, it outperforms RTX 3070 in every aspect.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Memory 16 GB GDDR6 256 bit Shading Units 4608 Base clock 1825 MHz Boost clock 2250 MHz

This GPU was priced at $649 at launch, but it's likely to be less than $570 now. Pairing this GPU with Ryzen 5 5600X is a great decision as it can run the most recent games with up to 4K resolution flawlessly and with both being AMD products, it allows users to have an extra boost in their performance through the use of smart access memory.

1. Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Last but not least, the GeForce RTX 3080 is a high-end GPU by Team Green, launched in 2020. This card is the top 1440p/4K gaming option for Ryzen 5 5600X.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Memory 10 GB GDDR6X 320 bit Shading Units 8704 Base clock 1440 MHz Boost clock 1710 MHz

Being a high-end GPU RTX 3080 has a higher price point than the other GPUs on the list. But if you're looking for a GPU to future-proof your PC with Ryzen 5 5600X, this GPU is a great option.

