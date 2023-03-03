Create

5 best GPUs to pair with the new AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

Ryzen 9 7900X3D on a black background
The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is one of the most powerful chips available (Image via AMD)

AMD launched the Ryzen 9 7900X3D as a 12-core entry in the new Ryzen 70003D lineup. The chip packs 128 MB of L3 3D V-cache, which magically improves the performance over the traditional Ryzen 9 7900X. It is now available for purchase from leading retailers for $599, which makes it more expensive than the flagship Core i9 13900K and the Ryzen 9 7950X chips.

The 7900X3D is among the fastest CPUs on the planet for gaming. Thus, gamers need to pair some high-end cards with the chip. Some of the best options for this purpose are listed below.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is capable of handling some high-end GPUs without hiccups

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($549.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 XT graphics card (Image via PowerColor)
The RX 6800 XT was launched in 2020 as AMD's answer to the high-end RTX 3080 from Nvidia. The card has been built from the ground up for 4K gaming and does not disappoint at this resolution.

Although it is slower than the RTX 3080, when paired with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, gamers can enjoy a solid gaming experience at both 1440p QHD and 4K UHD resolutions.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Graphics processorNavi 21
Core count3,840
TMUs240
Compute Units (CUs)60
RT cores60
Base clock1,700 MHz
Boost clock2,105 MHz
VRAM16 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width256 bit
Total board power (TBP)250 W
Price$549+

The cheapest RX 6800 XT models start from around $550 on Newegg these days. This makes it a solid sub-$600 card to pair with the latest processors on the market.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)
Even almost two and a half years after its launch, the RTX 3080 10 GB remains one of the most capable cards on the market. The GPU packs stellar performance in 4K resolution and can handle most modern games without breaking a sweat. This makes it a solid pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

SpecificationRTX 3080
GPUGA102
CUDA Cores / Stream Processors8704
Manufacture Process Technology8nm
Number of transistors28,300 million
Memory Bus Width320 Bit
Memory10GB GDDR6X
Memory bandwidth760.3GB/s
Memory Clock speed19000 Mhz
Clock speed (base/boost)1450MHz / 1710MHz
TDP320W

Gamers can now buy the RTX 3080 10 GB card for around $610 on Newegg. It is cheaper in the second-hand used market.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)
AMD launched the RX 7900 XT to push the boundaries of graphics computing. The GPU is priced at $899, but it can rival the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 4080 — cards that cost well above $1,000 — in video games and related workloads.

In addition, being a Team Red GPU, the 7900 XT will allow gamers to fully utilize all the features of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Graphics processorNavi 31
Core count5,376
TMUs336
Tensor coresN/A
Compute Units (CUs)84
RT cores84
Base clock1,395 MHz
Boost clock1,695 MHz
VRAM20 GB GDDR6
VRAM bus width320 bit
Total board power (TBP)300 W
Price$849+

The cheapest add-in card variant of the GPU is available for as low as $849, making it a solid alternative to the RTX 4070 Ti, which almost costs the same.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)
When paired with the best CPUs, flagship cards can deliver performance like no other. This applies to the RTX 3090 Ti, the Nvidia flagship from last-gen.

The card is an impeccable performer in 4K and can hit well above 60 FPS in the resolution in most games.

RTX 3090 Ti
Graphics unitGA102
Process Size8 nm
RT cores84
Shaders10,752
Memory24GB GDDR6X
Base clock1,560 MHz
Boost clock1,860 MHz
Memory bandwidth1,008 GB/s
Memory clock21 Gbps
TDP 450W

Gamers should note that the RTX 3090 Ti costs a hefty premium. It was launched for $2,000 back in January 2022.

Following the launch of the Ada Lovelace lineup, the card has been discounted to $1,699. Thus, only those with deep pockets should consider the Ampere flagship for their next build with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)
The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card to pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. The card is the current-gen flagship of Team Green and the fastest GPU to have ever been made. It is much faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, which costs nearly the same.

GPU Name

AD102

CUDA Core Count

16,384

Texture Mapping Units (TMUs)

512

Render Output Units (ROPs)

176

Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count

128

Tensor Core Count

512

Video Memory Size

24 GB

Video Memory Type

GDDR6X

Video Memory Bus Width

384 bit

Base Clock Speed

2235 MHz

Boost Clock Speed

2520 MHz

Memory Clock Speed

1313 MHz

MSRP

$1,599

The RTX 4090 was launched with an MSRP of $1,599. However, the cheapest models are available for around $1,699 on Newegg.

Overall, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is built for enthusiastic gamers. Thus, those opting for this chip should consider a high-end GPU to get the most out of it. In this case, the graphics cards listed above will not disappoint.

