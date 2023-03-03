5 best GPUs to pair with the new AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD launched the Ryzen 9 7900X3D as a 12-core entry in the new Ryzen 70003D lineup. The chip packs 128 MB of L3 3D V-cache, which magically improves the performance over the traditional Ryzen 9 7900X. It is now available for purchase from leading retailers for $599, which makes it more expensive than the flagship Core i9 13900K and the Ryzen 9 7950X chips.

The 7900X3D is among the fastest CPUs on the planet for gaming. Thus, gamers need to pair some high-end cards with the chip. Some of the best options for this purpose are listed below.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is capable of handling some high-end GPUs without hiccups

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ($549.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 XT graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The RX 6800 XT was launched in 2020 as AMD's answer to the high-end RTX 3080 from Nvidia. The card has been built from the ground up for 4K gaming and does not disappoint at this resolution.

Although it is slower than the RTX 3080, when paired with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, gamers can enjoy a solid gaming experience at both 1440p QHD and 4K UHD resolutions.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $549+

The cheapest RX 6800 XT models start from around $550 on Newegg these days. This makes it a solid sub-$600 card to pair with the latest processors on the market.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

Even almost two and a half years after its launch, the RTX 3080 10 GB remains one of the most capable cards on the market. The GPU packs stellar performance in 4K resolution and can handle most modern games without breaking a sweat. This makes it a solid pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

Gamers can now buy the RTX 3080 10 GB card for around $610 on Newegg. It is cheaper in the second-hand used market.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

AMD launched the RX 7900 XT to push the boundaries of graphics computing. The GPU is priced at $899, but it can rival the RTX 3090 Ti and the RTX 4080 — cards that cost well above $1,000 — in video games and related workloads.

In addition, being a Team Red GPU, the 7900 XT will allow gamers to fully utilize all the features of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

The cheapest add-in card variant of the GPU is available for as low as $849, making it a solid alternative to the RTX 4070 Ti, which almost costs the same.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

When paired with the best CPUs, flagship cards can deliver performance like no other. This applies to the RTX 3090 Ti, the Nvidia flagship from last-gen.

The card is an impeccable performer in 4K and can hit well above 60 FPS in the resolution in most games.

RTX 3090 Ti Graphics unit GA102 Process Size 8 nm RT cores 84 Shaders 10,752 Memory 24GB GDDR6X Base clock 1,560 MHz Boost clock 1,860 MHz Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s Memory clock 21 Gbps TDP 450W

Gamers should note that the RTX 3090 Ti costs a hefty premium. It was launched for $2,000 back in January 2022.

Following the launch of the Ada Lovelace lineup, the card has been discounted to $1,699. Thus, only those with deep pockets should consider the Ampere flagship for their next build with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is the best graphics card to pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X3D. The card is the current-gen flagship of Team Green and the fastest GPU to have ever been made. It is much faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, which costs nearly the same.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

The RTX 4090 was launched with an MSRP of $1,599. However, the cheapest models are available for around $1,699 on Newegg.

Overall, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is built for enthusiastic gamers. Thus, those opting for this chip should consider a high-end GPU to get the most out of it. In this case, the graphics cards listed above will not disappoint.

