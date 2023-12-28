5 best graphics cards that can rival the PS5 Pro

The PS5 Pro is a gaming console reportedly designed to replace the original PlayStation 5 with better performance. It has been in the rumor mill for a while and is expected to boast twice the gaming prowess. While Sony has been tight-lipped about a new and more powerful PS, industry insiders have claimed that it will arrive by the end of 2024 or in early 2025.

The rumored launch of the newer console will push up the entry-level barrier into AAA gaming. For instance, the PlayStation 5 is about as powerful as the RTX 2070 Super or the RTX 3060. If you own anything that's at least as powerful as these cards, you are set for a decent experience in the latest titles.

However, with the reported launch of the new PS5 Pro, you might have to consider buying a newer card. In this article, we go over the best powerful GPUs that have enough rendering prowess to rival what the Pro-grade upgrade could bring to the table.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The PS5 Pro is rumored to bundle some serious rendering power

1) Nvidia RTX 4070 ($599)

The Nvidia RTX 4070 might be one of the closest competitors to the GPU in the PS5 Pro. Historically, the last few PlayStations have paired graphics processors equal to the 70-class Nvidia card at the time of release.

Given the Pro-grade upgrade is still a couple of years out, it could be possible that it would be as powerful as this GPU.

Nvidia RTX 4070 CUDA cores 5888 RT cores 46 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X TDP 200W

The RTX 4070 is a formidable GPU. With 5,888 CUDA cores and the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, the graphics card can play nearly every video game at 1440p and 4K resolutions without breaking a sweat. Another one of its highlighted features is the DLSS 3 with frame generation.

Pros:

The RTX 4070 is designed for top-notch 1440p and 4K gaming. It supports ray tracing and DLSS 3 with frame generation.

Cons:

At $600, the graphics card isn't particularly value for money.

2) Nvidia RTX 3090 ($1,649)

The RTX 3090 is one of the most powerful graphics cards ever made. It is possible that the upcoming PS5 Pro will be as powerful as this flagship-grade Ampere-based GPU.

The latest Nvidia RTX 40 series and AMD RX 7000 series have already surpassed the GPU with cheaper alternatives, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Pro upgrade matches its computing power.

Nvidia RTX 3090 CUDA cores 10,496 RT cores 82 VRAM 24 GB GDDR6X TDP 350W

With a staggering 10,496 CUDA cores, 24 GB of VRAM, and a whopping 350W of power draw, the 3090 is one of the most intimidating GPUs you could buy. However, the PS5 Pro would almost definitely be more power efficient. Hence, it might not completely match the 35 TFLOPs of rendering prowess the GPU can deliver.

Pros:

The RTX 3090 is a monster of a gaming card with superb 4K performance. The graphics card features 24 GB of video memory.

Cons:

At around $1,500 to $1,800 these days, the RTX 3090 can be prohibitively expensive.

3) Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The RTX 4070 Ti is among the fastest graphics cards ever made and is a close competitor to the GPU that the PS5 Pro could pack. This video card is the fastest among the 70-class video cards in the current gen and packs enough power for a high refresh rate 4K gaming experience.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti CUDA cores 7,680 RT cores 60 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X TDP 285W

The graphics card has some serious rendering prowess. With 7,680 CUDA cores and the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, it is faster than the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti. Moreover, it is quite power efficient, rated at just 285W. This makes it a close alternative to the AMD-powered GPU the PS5 Pro will reportedly ship with.

Pros:

The RTX 4070 Ti is built for 1440p and 4K gaming. The graphics card is faster than the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti.

Cons:

12 GB of VRAM can be limiting in the most demanding games at 4K. At $800, the card can be quite costly.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899)

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a flagship-grade graphics card in the current RDNA 3 lineup. The PS5 Pro might not be as powerful as this video card. However, since it will use a next-gen architecture, this graphics card might closely hint at what it could be capable of.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Shading units 5,376 RT cores 84 VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 TDP 300W

The 7900 XT is built from the ground up for 4K gaming without compromises, close to what fans have been expecting the next PlayStation to deliver. It is also one of the costliest options in the market and has a whopping 300W power delivery rating -- two qualities that go against what a PlayStation graphics processor should be.

Hence, although this video card might represent the DNA of the PS5 Pro's GPU, some changes might be seen in the console.

Pros:

The RX 7900 XT is surprisingly capable at 4K resolutions. With 20 GB of VRAM, it is more powerful than the RTX 3090 and 4070 Ti.

Cons:

Ray tracing performance and upscaling tech aren't up to mark. At $899, the graphics card is on the expensive side.

5) Nvidia RTX 4080 ($1,199)

The RTX 4080 is one of the fastest video cards ever made. It is designed for 4K gaming at sky-high framerates. Although we don't believe the next PlayStation will be as powerful as this beast, there's every chance Sony will push its rendering performance to match what PC has had for over a year now.

Nvidia RTX 4080 CUDA cores 9,728 RT cores 76 VRAM 16 GB GDDR6X TDP 320W

With 9,728 CUDA cores, 16 GB of fast GDDR6X memory, and a whopping 320W power rating, the RTX 4080 is a beastly video card. It is way faster than both the 3090 and 3090 Ti from the last generation. For instance, its theoretical performance is rated at 48.74 TFLOPs, compared to the PS5 GPU's 10.29 TFLOPs.

Pros:

The RTX 4080 is one of the fastest video cards ever built. It is filled to the brim with features like 16 GB VRAM, support for DLSS 3 with frame generation, and ray tracing.

Cons:

The 4080 is one of the costliest video cards at $1,199.

Per the rumor mill, the upcoming PS5 Pro will be the most powerful home video game console ever made. With the upcoming AMD RDNA 3.5 or RDNA 4 architecture reportedly powering it, the console will pack some serious rendering power at 4K resolutions.

Although we don't know much about which graphics cards will level the console, the above GPUs are strong contenders for the upcoming PlayStation's capabilities.