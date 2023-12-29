5 best graphics cards for Intel Core i3-12100 (2024)

The Intel Core i3-12100 was introduced as a budget quad-core processor for cash-strapped gamers and media consumption PCs. Although the newer i3-13100 has been launched since, and the i3-14100 is now in the rumor mill, the Alder Lake variant continues to be popular among gamers. It has been lucratively discounted lately, with prices consistently staying below $100.

This makes the Core i3-12100 a top option for gamers who don't have much to spend but want a capable machine. When paired with a capable graphics card, you can expect superb performance at 1080p resolutions in some of the latest video games.

The advanced single-core capabilities of the chip also mean it is capable of handling most mid-range video cards. In this story, we will list the best options to consider if you're building a gaming rig with this 12th gen i3.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

The Intel Core i3-12100 is designed for the cheapest GPUs

5) Nvidia GTX 1660 Super ($172)

The GTX 1660 Super is a powerful card on a budget. (Image via EVGA)

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Super was launched as a budget alternative to the RTX 2060 Super in 2019. The graphics card is available for a cut-down price, making it a fantastic option for playing the latest titles. It still packs enough horsepower to play the latest titles at 1080p without breaking a sweat, listing it as one of the best budget options for the Core i3-12100.

Nvidia GTX 1660 Super Graphics processor TU116 CUDA cores 1,408 VRAM 6 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 125W

Coming to the on-paper specs, it is based on the TU116 graphics processor. It is based on the aging Turing architecture, which lacks support for some of the key graphic technologies like frame generation. Moreover, the GTX 1660 Super also doesn't support ray tracing.

Pros:

The GTX 1660 Super is plenty cheap these days. The graphics card is powerful enough to handle the latest video games with some compromises.

Cons:

It has 6 GB of VRAM, which can be a bit limiting in the latest titles. The GPU doesn't support ray tracing or frame generation.

4) Nvidia RTX 3050 ($229)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is a decent pair with the i3-12100. (Image via Gigabyte)

The Nvidia RTX 3050 is the latest entry-level offering from Team Green. Multiple aspects of the GPU have been considerably improved from its last-gen equivalent, the GTX 1650. For starters, it supports ray tracing and DLSS. Besides, you also get 8 GB of VRAM, which helps future-proof it. The 3050 is available at decent prices these days, earning it a recommendation for the Core i3-12100.

Nvidia RTX 3050 Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 2560 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 130W

Coming to the on-paper specs, the graphics card is based on a cut-down GA106 graphics processor. It has 2,560 CUDA cores, 20 RT cores, and 80 Tensor cores. This means ray tracing and upscaling performance is pretty decent. Moreover, it is based on an efficient 130W design — any PSU of 300W or more will suffice.

Pros:

The RTX 3050 has been discounted to just $229 brand new these days. You get support for ray tracing, DLSS 2, and 8 GB of VRAM with the card.

Cons:

With the RTX 3050, you must compromise for decent performance. The card has particularly struggled in some of the most demanding titles lately.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7600 ($269)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is one of the latest budget GPUs from Team Red. (Image via AMD)

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is Team Red's answer to the new RTX 4060. With a lower price point and equivalent performance, it represents better value than what Nvidia offers. The card replaces the last-gen RX 6600 with much better performance, making it one of the top recommendations for the Core i3-12100.

AMD RX 7600 Graphics processor Navi 33 Shaders 2048 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 165W

The graphics card is based on the cut-down 204 mm² Navi 33 graphics processor. With 2,048 shader units, 32 RT cores, and 32 Compute Units, the graphics card is faster than the last-gen RX 6650 XT. It packs 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, which will be enough at 1080p resolutions for a couple of years to come.

Pros:

The RX 7600 is powerful enough to play all the latest AAA titles without major compromises. At $269, the graphics card is the cheapest current-gen offering for the i3-12100.

Cons:

The ray tracing performance of the RX 7600 isn't up to par. The graphics card is slower than the competition.

2) Nvidia RTX 3060 ($279)

The RTX 3060 12 GB continues to be a fantastic GPU. (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 12 GB is the most popular graphics card today, according to Steam Hardware Survey charts. The video card is the perfect blend of affordability, features, and performance. This makes it one of the best recommendations for the Core i3-12100. We spotted the best deal on this last-gen product at $279 brand new. You could get the GPU even cheaper in the used market.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Graphics processor GA106 CUDA cores 3584 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 170W

The RTX 3060 is based on the GA106 GPU and packs 3,584 CUDA cores. The Ampere architecture powering it means business since it can easily outperform the likes of the RTX 2070 Super and the GTX 1080. With 12 GB of GDDR6 memory, the graphics card is built to last. All of this is coupled with a decent 170W TDP.

Pros:

The graphics card is powerful enough to last a few years in the latest video games. It has 12 GB of video memory on board. You can snag one of these cards for $279 brand new, and even cheaper in the used market.

Cons:

It misses some key technologies like frame generation. Ray tracing performance and efficiency aren't at par with the latest RTX 40 series alternatives.

1) Nvidia RTX 4060 ($299)

The RTX 40 series Founder's Edition design. (Image via Nvidia)

The Intel Core i3-12100 can also be paired with the RTX 4060 — the latest budget gaming option from Team Green. This card has the best efficiency and ray tracing performance. Above all, it supports DLSS 3 with frame generation. The framerate multiplying formula comes in handy while handling budget systems that don't have a ton of rendering prowess to begin with.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Graphics processor AD107 CUDA cores 3072 VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 115W

The graphics card isn't vastly more capable than the RTX 3060 regarding rasterization performance. But the added benefit of frame generation makes all the difference. It also has a lower TDP. At 115W, you will be spending less on power bills. If you have the extra cash, we recommend opting for this newer video card for the i3-12100.

Pros:

The RTX 4060 supports DLSS 3 with frame generation, a pro for budget PCs. It is quite affordable at $299.

Cons:

The VRAM has been downgraded to 8 GB from the 12 GB buffer on the 3060 card. In terms of rasterization performance, the card isn't much faster than the RTX 3060.

The Core i3-12100 is a perfect pair for these options listed above. Although all of them continue to be capable enough to handle the latest games, there are some key differences in terms of technology support and longevity. Choose the best option depending on how much you are willing to spend.