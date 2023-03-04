5 best graphics cards to play Fortnite Chapter 4 at 120 FPS in 2023

Fortnite is one of the biggest and most popular video games of all time. With the latest Chapter 4 update, this title has become even more graphically intense. Gamers need to invest in some high-end hardware to play the game at high framerates of up to 120 FPS.

Multiple cards on the market can run Fortnite on high-refresh-rate monitors. The options in this regard start from around $350. However, gamers might have to compromise on visual quality to hit triple-digit FPS. The best graphics cards, starting with budget offerings and moving on to the latest and greatest options, are listed in this article.

Fortnite requires some high-end hardware to pump out 120 FPS

1) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($369+)

The XFX Speedster SWFT309 Radeon RX 6700 XT (Image via Newegg)

AMD's RDNA 2 cards are known for their value proposition. The RX 6700 XT is a solid example of this. The card is presently available at $369 after getting a discount. It is a good option to play the game at high framerates without spending a lot of money.

GPU Name RX 6700 XT Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit Base clock 2,055 MHz Base clock 2,410 MHz

Gamers will have to run the title in FHD resolution to achieve such high framerates, however. With some upscaling via FSR, 120 FPS is completely achievable in Fortnite Chapter 4 with a 6700 XT.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070 ($409.99+)

The Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3070 (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3070 continues to be among the most value-for-money cards for gaming. The GPU is very capable and can run games without major hiccups at 4K resolution. That said, it can hit triple-digit framerates in some well-optimized titles at lower resolutions. Fortnite is no exception to this.

GPU Name RTX 3070 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit Base clock 1,500 MHz Boost clock 1,725 MHz

Gamers can either lower the resolution to 1080p or compromise on visual quality at 1440p to get to over 100 FPS in the latest update of Fortnite.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The RX 6800 is a solid card for playing the latest competitive games like Warzone 2 and Fortnite at high framerates without spending a ton of money on a GPU. The card is faster than the RTX 3070 Ti while costing less than it. Gamers can pick up the card for just $519.99 on Newegg these days.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $579+

The RX 6800 can easily deliver 120 FPS in 1440p with some tweaks to Fortnite's visual quality and upscaling magic.

4) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 was launched as a 4K gaming video card in 2020. However, it performs really well at 1440p. It can be bought for $615 on Newegg, which makes the product cheaper than its MSRP.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

Gamers can get above 100 FPS in Fortnite in 1440p while playing the game on the RTX 3080. Although getting such a framerate in 4K resolution can be a stretch, it can be made possible by disabling Nanite and relying on the Performance preset of DLSS.

5) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, the last-gen flagship from Nvidia. Thus, it is no wonder that the high-end Radeon RX 7000 GPU can handle Fortnite at over 120 FPS, even at 4K. The card was introduced for $899; however, its cheapest models start from $849.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

Gamers can turn off ray tracing and Nanite to get over 120 FPS. For systems with a capable CPU, relying on upscaling technologies might not be necessary to get high framerates with this card.

Fortnite can even bring the RTX 4090 down to its knees, thanks to all the new visual upgrades the game comes with. Thus, it is necessary to properly tweak the settings to get high framerates with any of the cards listed above.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes