5 best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy in 4K UHD in 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest AAA releases of 2023. The game packs spectacular visuals and an immersive story set in the Wizarding World that has garnered millions of followers thanks to multiple books and films released over three decades.

Hogwarts Legacy utilizes the latest technologies to deliver a breathtaking experience. On PC, the title has been thoroughly optimized. Even the weakest entry-level cards handle the game without hiccups. However, it looks impeccable when paired with a high-end GPU and a 4K UHD monitor.

4K gaming can be pretty expensive and resource-hungry. Thus, this guide lists the best GPUs that can easily run Hogwarts Legacy at high resolution without major performance issues.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The graphics cards are listed in no particular order.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and other great graphics cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy in 4K UHD resolution

1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)

The PowerColor Fighter RX 6800 graphics card (Image via PowerColor)

The RX 6800 is a high-end $580 offering from AMD. The card is based on the RDNA 2 architecture that also powers the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The GPU is built for affordable 4K gaming and delivers on this promise.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 Graphics processor Navi 21 Core count 3,840 TMUs 240 Compute Units (CUs) 60 RT cores 60 Base clock 1,700 MHz Boost clock 2,105 MHz VRAM 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 256 bit Total board power (TBP) 250 W Price $579+

Currently, the RX 6800 can be bought for as low as $479 on Newegg. This makes it cheaper than the RTX 3070, a much slower Nvidia GPU built for 1440p gaming. Thus, it is a no-brainer for Hogwarts Legacy gamers on a budget.

2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming video card (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 10 GB was launched in 2020 as the successor to the RTX 2080 Ti from the last generation. The card delivers solid performance in 4K UHD resolution and will play the latest games in the resolution for quite some years to come.

Specification RTX 3080 GPU GA102 CUDA Cores / Stream Processors 8704 Manufacture Process Technology 8nm Number of transistors 28,300 million Memory Bus Width 320 Bit Memory 10GB GDDR6X Memory bandwidth 760.3GB/s Memory Clock speed 19000 Mhz Clock speed (base/boost) 1450MHz / 1710MHz TDP 320W

It is worth noting that the RTX 3080 is a pricey card, with the cheapest options starting from around $650. Thus, gamers will have to spend a premium to get better ray tracing performance, more robust upscaling technologies, and better driver support in Hogwarts Legacy.

3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)

The Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XT Vapor-X 20 GB video card (Image via Sapphire)

The Radeon RX 7900 XT is the latest launch from AMD. It is the younger sibling of the RX 7900 XTX and is faster than the RTX 4070 Ti. The card represents solid value for money, with unmatched 4K gaming performance in its price bracket.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor Navi 31 Core count 5,376 TMUs 336 Tensor cores N/A Compute Units (CUs) 84 RT cores 84 Base clock 1,395 MHz Boost clock 1,695 MHz VRAM 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 300 W Price $849+

The RX 7900 XT's MSRP is $899. However, the cheapest models start from around $849. Thus, gamers looking to put together a high-end gaming rig under $1,500 to $2,000 can opt for this GPU.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)

The Zotac Gaming RTX 3090 Ti AMP Extreme HOLO (Image via Newegg)

Hogwarts Legacy gamers looking for an experience like no other must opt for one of the 90-class GPUs from Nvidia. Until the launch of the Ada Lovelace cards, the RTX 3090 Ti was the fastest video card on the planet.

Although it has been replaced by the latest launches from the company, the high-end 90-class GPU still packs a punch and slightly beats the RX 7900 XT in Hogwarts Legacy.

RTX 3090 Ti Graphics unit GA102 Process Size 8 nm RT cores 84 Shaders 10,752 Memory 24GB GDDR6X Base clock 1,560 MHz Boost clock 1,860 MHz Memory bandwidth 1,008 GB/s Memory clock 21 Gbps TDP 450W

It is worth noting, however, that the 3090 Ti is a premium flagship video card. It currently sells for over $1,500 on Newegg. Thus, gamers should opt for one of the above options unless they get a solid deal on this last-gen GPU.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)

The MSI Geforce RTX 4090 Gaming Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 4090 is the pinnacle of graphics computing today. The card packs unmatched performances and runs Hogwarts Legacy like a dream. It supports all modern technologies like ray tracing, frame generation, and super-resolution.

GPU Name AD102 CUDA Core Count 16,384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs) 512 Render Output Units (ROPs) 176 Ray Tracing (RT) Core Count 128 Tensor Core Count 512 Video Memory Size 24 GB Video Memory Type GDDR6X Video Memory Bus Width 384 bit Base Clock Speed 2235 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2520 MHz Memory Clock Speed 1313 MHz MSRP $1,599

Although the GPU was launched with a price tag of $1,599, it currently sells for over $2,000 on Newegg. The card is for premium gaming PCs and will drill a hole in gamers' pockets.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy has been optimized pretty well on PC. All GPUs listed above will run the game at a playable framerate in 4K UHD without major issues.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

