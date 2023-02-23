5 best graphics cards to play Hogwarts Legacy in 4K UHD in 2023

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest AAA releases of 2023. The game packs spectacular visuals and an immersive story set in the Wizarding World that has garnered millions of followers thanks to multiple books and films released over three decades.
Hogwarts Legacy utilizes the latest technologies to deliver a breathtaking experience. On PC, the title has been thoroughly optimized. Even the weakest entry-level cards handle the game without hiccups. However, it looks impeccable when paired with a high-end GPU and a 4K UHD monitor.
4K gaming can be pretty expensive and resource-hungry. Thus, this guide lists the best GPUs that can easily run Hogwarts Legacy at high resolution without major performance issues.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer. The graphics cards are listed in no particular order.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and other great graphics cards for playing Hogwarts Legacy in 4K UHD resolution
1) AMD Radeon RX 6800 ($519.99)
The RX 6800 is a high-end $580 offering from AMD. The card is based on the RDNA 2 architecture that also powers the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. The GPU is built for affordable 4K gaming and delivers on this promise.
Currently, the RX 6800 can be bought for as low as $479 on Newegg. This makes it cheaper than the RTX 3070, a much slower Nvidia GPU built for 1440p gaming. Thus, it is a no-brainer for Hogwarts Legacy gamers on a budget.
2) Nvidia RTX 3080 10 GB ($615)
The RTX 3080 10 GB was launched in 2020 as the successor to the RTX 2080 Ti from the last generation. The card delivers solid performance in 4K UHD resolution and will play the latest games in the resolution for quite some years to come.
It is worth noting that the RTX 3080 is a pricey card, with the cheapest options starting from around $650. Thus, gamers will have to spend a premium to get better ray tracing performance, more robust upscaling technologies, and better driver support in Hogwarts Legacy.
3) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT ($899.99)
The Radeon RX 7900 XT is the latest launch from AMD. It is the younger sibling of the RX 7900 XTX and is faster than the RTX 4070 Ti. The card represents solid value for money, with unmatched 4K gaming performance in its price bracket.
The RX 7900 XT's MSRP is $899. However, the cheapest models start from around $849. Thus, gamers looking to put together a high-end gaming rig under $1,500 to $2,000 can opt for this GPU.
4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1,599)
Hogwarts Legacy gamers looking for an experience like no other must opt for one of the 90-class GPUs from Nvidia. Until the launch of the Ada Lovelace cards, the RTX 3090 Ti was the fastest video card on the planet.
Although it has been replaced by the latest launches from the company, the high-end 90-class GPU still packs a punch and slightly beats the RX 7900 XT in Hogwarts Legacy.
It is worth noting, however, that the 3090 Ti is a premium flagship video card. It currently sells for over $1,500 on Newegg. Thus, gamers should opt for one of the above options unless they get a solid deal on this last-gen GPU.
5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($2,099)
The RTX 4090 is the pinnacle of graphics computing today. The card packs unmatched performances and runs Hogwarts Legacy like a dream. It supports all modern technologies like ray tracing, frame generation, and super-resolution.
Although the GPU was launched with a price tag of $1,599, it currently sells for over $2,000 on Newegg. The card is for premium gaming PCs and will drill a hole in gamers' pockets.
Overall, Hogwarts Legacy has been optimized pretty well on PC. All GPUs listed above will run the game at a playable framerate in 4K UHD without major issues.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.