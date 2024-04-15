5 best laptop cooling pads in 2024

Unlike gaming desktops, gaming laptops are restricted by their compact size which limits airflow and heat dissipation. The trapped heat then leads to thermal throttling, a situation where the CPU and GPU slow down to prevent overheating and damage. Throttling can significantly impact your gaming experience, resulting in lag, stuttering, and even crashes.

This is where cooling pads for laptops come in. A cooling pad sits beneath your laptop and has fans that draw in cool air and expel hot air away from the laptop's internal components. Cooling pads can help lower your laptop's operating temperature by improving airflow and reducing the risks caused by throttling.

In this article, we list some of the best cooling pads for your laptop across various price categories.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five laptop cooling pads to buy in 2024

1) Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad - $24.99

The Kootek laptop pad features five fans with adjustable speed (Image via Amazon)

Five 120mm adjustable fans

Variable fan speed control

Ergonomic tilt design

Compatible with laptops up to 17 inches

The Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad is a well-rounded option that offers a nice balance of features and affordability. It features five adjustable fans that ensure good airflow while running relatively quiet.

The fan speed can be controlled using a knob, allowing you to customize the cooling based on your needs. The Kootek pad has a tilt adjustment mechanism for ergonomics and it is compatible with laptops up to 17 inches.

Buy via Amazon

2) Shuwei Laptop Cooling Pad - $29.99

Shuwei cool pad features a strong aluminum build quality (Image via Amazon)

One 240mm fan with three-speed adjustment

Two-port USB hub

Aluminum build

Compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches

This cooling pad is a budget-friendly option that offers basic yet effective cooling. It features one 240mm fan with three levels of adjustable speeds that provide sufficient airflow according to your needs. The stand has a built-in two-port USB hub for connecting additional peripherals and is compatible with laptops up to 15.6 inches.

Buy via Amazon

3) ICE COOREL Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad - $35.99

Ice Coorel provides great cooling and adjustable RGB effects (Image via Amazon)

Eight high-speed cooling fans

Two-level adjustable fan speed

Blue LED lighting strip

Compatible with laptops between 15 and 17.3 inches

The ICE COOREL Gaming Laptop Cooling Pad prioritizes powerful cooling with its eight high-speed cooling fans. This large number of fans can push more air, which makes them ideal for laptops up to 17 inches.

The fan speed can be adjusted between high and low levels to suit your needs. The Ice Coorel pad also features a blue LED lighting strip for a touch of gaming aesthetics.

Buy via Amazon

4) GT300 Double Blower Cooling Pad - $64.99

GT300 takes a unique approach by offering targeted cooling to laptop vents (Image via Amazon)

Two powerful turbine fans

Adjustable tilt design

Built-in LED lighting

Compatible with laptops between 12 and 17 inches

The GT300 Double Blower Laptop Cooling Pad takes a different approach to cooling by utilizing two powerful fans. These fans are designed to push air directly toward the laptop's bottom vents to provide more efficient cooling compared to traditional bottom-firing fans.

The pad features an adjustable design with built-in LED lighting and it is compatible with laptops between 12 and 17 inches.

Buy via Amazon

5) llano RGB Cooling Pad - $116.99

llano provides a mini touchscreen for RGB and fan speed customization (Image via Amazon)

14CM fan

Customizable RGB lighting

Adjustable fan speed

Compatible with laptops between 12 and 17 inches

The llano RGB Laptop Cooling Pad caters to the gamer aesthetic. It features a big 14CM RGB fan that offers customizable lighting effects to match the pad's look to your gaming setup.

The fan speed can be adjusted precisely using the touch screen, allowing for granular control over the cooling performance. The Ilano pad has an ergonomic tilt design and is compatible with laptops between 12 and 17 inches.

Buy via Amazon

Gaming laptops are powerful and portable machines capable of running demanding games at high settings. However, this power comes at the cost of excessive heat. With our laptop cooling pad recommendations, you can expect more consistent gaming performance at lower temperatures.

