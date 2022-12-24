5 best laptops under $800 in 2022

Laptops are one of the most popular tech products on the market. They combine convenience and power, making them ideal for a wide range of uses.

Laptops are available in a variety of sizes and configurations, from ultra-light models to powerful gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards. The type you choose depends on your needs.

A standard laptop is usually enough for users who want a device that can handle everyday tasks like web browsing, word processing, and streaming. Those who do more intensive tasks will need to look for a laptop with more powerful components.

The processor, graphics card, and RAM are some of the hardware components that play a vital role in a laptop's performance. Some laptops even offer a touchscreen for convenience.

This article lists the five best laptops of 2022 under $800.

The HP Victus and 4 other amazing laptops under $800 in 2022

1) Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro ($749.99 on Best Buy)

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is equipped with an Intel Core i7-1255U processor and Intel Iris XE graphics. It has a 13.3-inch Full HD AMOLED display, along with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD.

The device has a battery life of up to 18 hours, which is better than most of its competitors. It runs on Windows 11 Home to support the latest applications.

The laptop can also be flipped over and can be used as a tablet, thanks to the touch screen. It also has an S Pen and can be connected to other Galaxy devices.

2) Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 ($599.99 on Amazon)

The Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3 offers a powerful combination of portability, performance, and affordability. With the AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8 GB of RAM, this laptop is ideal for gamers.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a good battery life and supports fast charging.

3) HP Victus ($599.99 on Best Buy)

The HP Victus is powered by Intel Core i7-12450H. It comes with up to 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The laptop also has a 144 Hz 15.6-inch Full HD display and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it good for gaming. It is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The HP Victus comes with USB-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and SD card reader ports. It runs on Windows 11 Home to support the latest applications and games.

4) Asus TUF Gaming F15 ($599.99 on Amazon)

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is one of the most powerful gaming laptops. It has a sleek, modern design and powerful performance capabilities.

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-10300H processor and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card for gaming and other demanding tasks. It features 8 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD for quick loading times.

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 comes with a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 144 Hz IPS display and runs on Windows 11 Home. It has dual self-cleaning fans to keep the system cool.

5) Dell Inspiron 15 3511 ($518 on Amazon)

The Dell Inspiron 15 3511 has a 15.6-inch Full HD display. The laptop is equipped with Intel Core i5-1035G1 and Intel UHD Graphics. It features 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of NVMe SSD for a smooth workflow.

The device runs on Windows 11 Home to support the latest software. It has an SD Card Reader, a USB 2.0, two USB 3.2, an HDMI 1.4, as well as headphone and microphone audio jack ports.

